The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO