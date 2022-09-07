ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SkySports

Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen

She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
UEFA
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win

Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
RUGBY
SkySports

Friday Tips

The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.
SPORTS
SkySports

SPFL: Clyde announce plans to return to east end of Glasgow

Scottish League One club Clyde have announced plans to return to the east end of Glasgow. They are currently ground sharing with Championship side Hamilton this season after leaving Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Clyde issued a statement on their official website which outlined...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Super League

Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
RUGBY
SkySports

England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day

The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
GOLF

