Nat Sciver withdraws from England Women's Vitality IT20 Series against India to focus on her mental health
Amy Jones will take over the captaincy in Sciver's absence, and a replacement player will be named in the squad ahead of the second Vitality IT20 at Derby. Sciver said: "I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued. "Elite sport demands...
Rugby Championship: Kurtley Beale returns to Australia squad for Tests against New Zealand
The 31-year-old utility back has been out for several months with a hamstring injury and hasn't featured in a Wallabies squad since 2021. He joins Australia's 36-man squad along with lock Cadeyrn Neville, 33, after one victory and one defeat in two recent Tests against the World Cup champions South Africa.
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
Chelsea defender Jorja Fox: Hope Powell a big pull for Brighton loan ahead of WSL return
At the age of 19, plenty of teenagers across the UK are living away from home for the first time. For most, it is for university. But for Jorja Fox, she has moved to Brighton to play professional football, on a season-long loan from Chelsea. "It's my first time moving...
Super League play-offs: Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils talking points and team news
Grand Final win can soften Cup final blow for McQueen. Chris McQueen has been one of the stand-out players for Huddersfield in 2022, but the Dream Team member admits he is still haunted by their Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat. The second row's performances in helping the Giants finish third...
Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport
The Premier League and EFL have announced all games across English football's top-four tiers will be postponed this weekend as changes are made to scheduled sport following the death of Queen Elizabeth II... Football. Confirmation came through on Friday morning that the entire weekend's Premier League and EFL schedule was...
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen
She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
Gallagher Premiership: Tributes paid to Queen Elizabeth II as Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, London Irish and Bristol Bears win
Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling scored a last-minute try to send reigning champions Leicester to an opening-day defeat. In a hugely competitive tussle a draw would have been a fair result but Schickerling's winner rewarded a strong last 20 minutes from Exeter, who picked up a morale-boosting 24-20 victory after last season's disappointing seventh-placed finish.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dance In The Grass set to star in May Hill Stakes on day two of St Leger Festival at Doncaster
The St Leger Festival moves into its second day at Doncaster with two quality Group Two contests headlining Thursday's card, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.35 Doncaster - Dance In The Grass & Frankness top classy field. A quality field of 10 lines up in the Group Two Cazoo...
Friday Tips
The Platinum Queen will surely take all the beating in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on Friday. Connections' bold decision to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York so nearly paid off when only Highfield Princess was able to reel her in. She is back in against her own age group this time so the massive weight allowance she got at York has disappeared, but what she did show on the Knavesmire was blistering speed.
Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season
It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. This article was first published prior to the football postponements following the death of The Queen. Their first WSL campaign...
SPFL: Clyde announce plans to return to east end of Glasgow
Scottish League One club Clyde have announced plans to return to the east end of Glasgow. They are currently ground sharing with Championship side Hamilton this season after leaving Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Clyde issued a statement on their official website which outlined...
Super League: Salford Red Devils into semi-finals after beating Huddersfield Giants 28-0 Salford Red Devils booked their place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals at the expense of former head coach Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants with a 28-0 win in Saturday’s play-off match at John Smith's Stadium. Back-to-back...
St Leger: Racing on Saturday cancelled with Doncaster to host nine races on Sunday including Classic
British racing on Saturday, September 10 has been cancelled as an ongoing mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with the St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of a nine-race card. All fixtures in British racing will return on Sunday, with the exception...
Ladies European Tour: England's Liz Young claims maiden title after victory at Swiss Ladies Open
The Englishwoman, taking a one-shot lead into the final round at Golfpark Holzhausern, mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to post a three-under 69 and stay a shot clear of four-time LET winner Linn Grant. The 39-year-old added further birdies at the 11th and 14th to take a two-shot...
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after injury to Karl Darlow
Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius following an injury to Karl Darlow in training on Wednesday. Karius is a free agent after his Liverpool contract ended in the summer. He hadn't played for Liverpool since Alisson arrived in 2018, spending the last two years...
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day
The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
St Leger: Hot favourite New London faces eight including Eldar Eldarov in Doncaster Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing
Hot favourite New London heads a field of nine for Saturday's Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The Dubawi colt has won four of his five career outings with his sole defeat coming in the Chester Vase on testing ground. With the St Leger winner Masked...
