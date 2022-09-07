Good county football games are hard to come by. If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO