nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall
Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan falls 42-0 to East Duplin on road, evens football record at 2-2
BEULAVILLE — The Croatan football team moved to 2-2 Friday with a 42-0 loss at East Duplin. The Cougars trailed 28-0 at halftime and gave up two more touchdowns in the second half to go scoreless for the second game this season. They opened the schedule with a 42-0 loss at Havelock.
carolinacoastonline.com
Large class of six members added to East’s Athletics Hall of Fame
BEAUFORT — East Carteret inducted an impressive six-member class into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the football game versus White Oak. The school hadn’t added to its roster over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating the extraordinarily large class.
carolinacoastonline.com
West sweeps East to win fifth match in a row; Patriots move to 6-1 on season
BEAUFORT — West Carteret hadn’t played a volleyball game in eight days when it took the court Thursday versus East Carteret, and it didn’t show any rust from the long layoff. The Patriots captured their fifth straight win to improve to 6-1 with a 3-0 sweep of...
carolinacoastonline.com
All three county football games may prove more exciting this season
Good county football games are hard to come by. If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
carolinacoastonline.com
Havelock keeps rolling with 30-0 whitewash on West Craven gridiron
VANCEBORO — Havelock is setting quite an early-season pace on the gridiron after three games, and the Rams’ 30-0 win at West Craven on Friday was actually a comedown in points spread from previous weeks. Coming into the game, which was homecoming for the Eagles, Havelock had demolished...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots induct two into Sports Hall of Fame; Mansfield, Pearce bring total to 62 inductees
MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret inducted two new members of the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday. Megan Mansfield and Blair Pearce Fisher took center stage at halftime of the Jacksonville game, bringing the total number of inductees to 62 for the school. They are the first inductees since 2020.
carolinacoastonline.com
Former county standouts Wallis, Livingston shine in first week of college football season
MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of former county standouts performed well on the field during the first week of the college football season. David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon kick off its season with a 49-7 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets racked up 523 yards of offense thanks in part to the former Croatan star’s 118 receiving yards.
WECT
Friday Night Football: Week 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!. Pender at Wallace Rose-Hill, 7 p.m. Laney at East Bladen, 7 p.m. East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m. South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m. Charlotte...
carolinacoastonline.com
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
carolinacoastonline.com
Miles and pints: Shortway Running Club brings casual, serious runners together
NEWPORT — On a given weeknight in Newport, a drive downtown along Chatham Street might look like a modern-day Mayberry. Parents lazily meander between games at the Vikings Football recreational field and businesses across the street, families perched on front porches watch people, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, a group of anywhere between 20-30 runners gallop together down the street and around the downtown square.
carolinacoastonline.com
Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday
MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
WECT
Wilmington tennis legend delighted over Frances Tiafoe’s success at US Open
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks at the US Open. Serena Williams thrilled the crowds last week. This week, American Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semi-finals, the first African-American man to do so since Arthur Ashe back in 1972. Wilmington tennis legend Lenny Simpson...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10
Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Leo Midgett, 85; service later
Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
WITN
Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
carolinacoastonline.com
Martha Smith, 99; no service
Martha Smith, 99, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
WECT
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
