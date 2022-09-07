ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall

Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
WHITEVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Large class of six members added to East’s Athletics Hall of Fame

BEAUFORT — East Carteret inducted an impressive six-member class into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at halftime of the football game versus White Oak. The school hadn’t added to its roster over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating the extraordinarily large class.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

All three county football games may prove more exciting this season

Good county football games are hard to come by. If you take a look at the last decade, county matchups are rarely decided by a few scores or less. Since the 2012 season, only two Mullet Bucket scores have been decided by 16 points or less, just two games between West Carteret and Croatan and only three between East Carteret and Croatan.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan girls tee off another Coastal win at MCCC; Hassi medals with a 42 on the front nine

MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan girls golf team won its second straight match of the season on Tuesday at Morehead City Country Club. The Cougars’ top four golfers combined to shoot a match-low 134 on the front nine of the course. The win followed a victory on Aug. 29 at Star Hill Golf Club in Cape Carteret, where the Cougars shot a 127 to narrowly defeat Richlands’ 136.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Havelock keeps rolling with 30-0 whitewash on West Craven gridiron

VANCEBORO — Havelock is setting quite an early-season pace on the gridiron after three games, and the Rams’ 30-0 win at West Craven on Friday was actually a comedown in points spread from previous weeks. Coming into the game, which was homecoming for the Eagles, Havelock had demolished...
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Former county standouts Wallis, Livingston shine in first week of college football season

MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of former county standouts performed well on the field during the first week of the college football season. David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon kick off its season with a 49-7 home victory over N.C. Wesleyan in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets racked up 523 yards of offense thanks in part to the former Croatan star’s 118 receiving yards.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!. Pender at Wallace Rose-Hill, 7 p.m. Laney at East Bladen, 7 p.m. East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m. South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m. Charlotte...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Miles and pints: Shortway Running Club brings casual, serious runners together

NEWPORT — On a given weeknight in Newport, a drive downtown along Chatham Street might look like a modern-day Mayberry. Parents lazily meander between games at the Vikings Football recreational field and businesses across the street, families perched on front porches watch people, and on Mondays and Wednesdays, a group of anywhere between 20-30 runners gallop together down the street and around the downtown square.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Three N.C. ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday

MANNS HARBOR – The air is turning cooler and the kids are back in school, and that means it’s time for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Southport-Fort Fisher, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes to make their annual transition to off-season schedules. Starting Tuesday, the new...
OCRACOKE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 8, 9 & 10

Phillip Edwards, 70, of Havelock passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Carolina East. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Terry Townsend, Beaufort. Terry Townsend, 60 of...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Leo Midgett, 85; service later

Leo Robert Midgett, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home. He was born September 22, 1936, in Swansboro a son of the late Johnie and Eleanor Dennis Midgett. After 2 years in the Army, Leo faithfully served his country in the US Coast Guard for...
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

Jacksonville organizations meet to discuss school and community safety following Northside High School stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A number of Jacksonville community groups gathered Wednesday night regarding the recent Northside High School fatal stabbing. I Am Vets, NAACP members, Board of Education leaders and more discussed options for better overall safety within the area. Onslow County NAACP vice president Kenyatta Euring says everyone in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Martha Smith, 99; no service

Martha Smith, 99, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro. No arrangements are planned at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
WILMINGTON, NC

