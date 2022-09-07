Read full article on original website
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
Evers pushes new school funding plan as more consistent funding to improve mental health and literacy outcomes
Governor Tony Evers is pushing for more school funding as he visits districts around the state during the first few days of classes. Evers stopped at Rhinelander High School Thursday. Earlier this week, Evers announced a $2 billion school funding plan. It would draw money from the state surplus rather...
Tomahawk approves hunt for nuisance deer and bear
People in Tomahawk will be allowed to hunt bears and deer on their private property, according to a resolution passed Tuesday. There had been complaints from residents about animals causing nuisances and leaving damage. Areas that are considered city property, like parks, are considered off-limits for hunting. This goes into...
Tomahawk man is king of his castle
Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
School bus driver shortage leads to cancelation of bus routes in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not even a week into the school year, the shortage of school bus drivers continues to be a major concern. The company in charge of buses in the Wausau School District is having to cancel routes because of the shortage. The Wausau School District said the...
Oneida County Health Department to start combined COVID & flu shot clinics
For most of the summer, Oneida County has been averaging between 9 and 15 new COVID-19 cases a day. While not high, it’s not low either. Of all those cases, three deaths of Oneida County residents have been contributed to COVID. For comparison, Oneida County was experiencing a similar...
Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed
The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022
LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline
It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
UPDATE: Fiery crash reported east of Wausau, reports of explosions hamper rescue efforts
A medical helicopter paged to the scene of a crash east of Wausau in which a man is reportedly trapped inside a burning vehicle has been called off, according to emergency reports. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 153 at Hwy. J. Deputies on scene...
Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI
A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
One man dies after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening
MOSINEE (WJFW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man has died after a one-vehicle crash in Marathon Co. Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on WIS 153 and County Rd. J in Mosinee. A Ford F250 was traveling north on WIS 153 when it lost control and crashed into a...
Wausau man accused of attempted homicide after weekend shooting
A Wausau man accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend before feeling the scene with a 3-year-old child in tow is facing an array of charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police said. Police have not formally named the suspect. A search of Marathon County Jail records shows a...
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau. Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
