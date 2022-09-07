ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WSAW

Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Tomahawk approves hunt for nuisance deer and bear

People in Tomahawk will be allowed to hunt bears and deer on their private property, according to a resolution passed Tuesday. There had been complaints from residents about animals causing nuisances and leaving damage. Areas that are considered city property, like parks, are considered off-limits for hunting. This goes into...
TOMAHAWK, WI
wisconsinlife.org

Tomahawk man is king of his castle

Secluded in the Northwoods of Oneida County there is a dirt road that takes you back to the Dark Ages. At the end of the drive is a Do-It-Yourself project like no other. The Medieval building rises out of the forest floor near Lake Killarney. In the Middle Ages or Modern Times, the dimensions are staggering. It stands 35 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds per running foot on the outside wall. It’s all handmade.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Last Wausau-area Wendy’s location now closed

The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston. In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise. The restaurant abruptly closed over...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 5, 2022

LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab. LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Wild rice forecast looks promising, despite decades-long decline

It’s the time of year when Anishinaabe people take to the lakes with canoes and rice knockers to harvest manoomin, or wild rice. After a mild summer, the forecast for the crop this year is looking good. “Rice beds, density-wise, are looking pretty good,” says Joe Graveen, who manages...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

One person arrested in Wausau on an attempted first-degree homicide charge

WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Wausau, following the report of a domestic disturbance on the 4800 block of Rachel Lane Saturday night. According to the Wausau Police Department, an adult male allegedly directed a handgun at his girlfriend and fired one shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash

A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI

A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau. Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI

