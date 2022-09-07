Read full article on original website
Former US ambassador to Russia says he doesn't see Putin recovering from his mistakes in the Ukraine war
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin has "failed" in his Ukraine objectives. Six months into the war, Putin has faced too many failures to come back from them, he said. McFaul also referenced how Putin now lacks the troops required to achieve any substantial goals. Michael...
Putin Ally Wants to Add 500,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Ukraine has estimated a Russian death toll of nearly 50,000 since the start of the war on February 24.
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Ukraine said "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were deteriorating the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Putin is trapped and desperate. Will his friends in the west rescue him? | Simon Tisdall
Russia’s leader and his sympathisers could use old conflicts to distract attention from Ukraine and weaken European unity
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge
The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Russia-Ukraine war: at least 12 Russians killed in strike on Nova Kakhovka base, says Ukraine – as it happened
Footage on Telegram showed numerous burnt out trucks, collapsed buildings, and debris
St. Petersburg Officials Demand Vladimir Putin Be Tried for Treason in Letter
Several municipal lawmakers in St. Petersburg are calling on Russia’s State Duma to charge Vladimir Putin with treason, according to a local lawmaker. Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy with the Smolninskoye municipal council, announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday, sharing a copy of the letter he said had been prepared for Russian lawmakers. “The decision [to send the request to the State Duma] was supported by the majority of deputies present,” he wrote, without specifying exactly how many lawmakers had voted in favor of the move. The letter notes that the lawmakers in Putin’s hometown want him removed from power for his “special military operation” against Ukraine, which they said constitutes high treason. In addition to scores of Russian troops getting killed in the war, the letter notes, “Russia’s economy is suffering” as a result of foreign companies leaving and a huge segment of the population fleeing. NATO is also “expanding” as a result of Putin’s war, despite his declared goal being to stop the alliance from growing, the letter says, adding that the Russian leader’s “demilitarization of Ukraine” has also backfired spectacularly as the West provides more weapons. “We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.
Putin’s war is shattering views of Russia and Ukraine
Russians, Americans and Europeans are rarely of one mind about anything, but there’s one thing they all agreed on in early 2022: that the Ukrainians wouldn’t fight and the Russian armed forces would control Ukraine in a few days or weeks. Everyone knew that the Ukrainian army was a joke and the Russian army was superb.
Former USSR Member Looks to Ban Russian Language in Blow to Putin
Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans said that Latvia could restrict the Russian language in workplaces.
Kremlin says Putin is skipping the funeral for Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, because he doesn't have the time
Putin will not attend Gorbachev's funeral because he is too busy, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said the ceremony for Gorbachev would have "elements" of a state funeral, hinting it would not follow tradition. Gorbachev has a complex legacy in Russia, where many blame him for the collapse of the...
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
