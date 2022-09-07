Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
CoinTelegraph
How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?
Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
CoinTelegraph
Bitpanda aims to entice crypto investors to TradFi by adding commodities
The Vienna-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda is harkening back to the ways of traditional finance (TradFi) through new offerings on its exchange platform. By adding commodities to its list of available investment options, Bitpanda aims to provide its users to benefit from short-term price fluctuations in more traditional instruments, such as oil, natural gas and wheat.
CoinTelegraph
Which countries are the worst for crypto taxation? New study lists top five
Global cryptocurrency taxation rules significantly vary among countries, and some jurisdictions have come up with extremely tough crypto tax policies for their residents. In a new study by crypto analytics firm Coincub, Belgium is referred to as the worst country in the world in terms of crypto taxation for residents. That is according to in-house rankings covering taxation aspects like taxes on crypto income or crypto capital gains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Is Bitcoin heading to $15K? Why are the markets suddenly pulling back?
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Ray Salmond, head of markets at Cointelegraph. The main topic of discussion with Ray will be the recent crypto market pullback and whether there is a possibility of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) going all the way down to $15K. We take a look at the charts to analize the price movements and figure out important price levels to keep an eye on.
CoinTelegraph
Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
CoinTelegraph
Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents
Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum's potential fork ETHPOW has crashed 80% since debut — More pain ahead?
The listing of ETHPOW (ETHW) across multiple crypto exchanges has been followed by a huge drop in price despite some initial success. On the daily chart, ETHW's price dropped by more than 80% to $25 on Sept. 10, over a month after its market debut. For starters, ETHPOW only exists...
CoinTelegraph
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC
“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi DApps activity rises 3.7% in August for first time since May — Report
DeFi dapps showed a slight recovery for the first time since May, with the daily average of unique active wallets (UAWs) increasing 3.7% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report from DappRadar. The rise was partially driven by the Flow protocol, which rose 577% UAW due to Instagram's support...
CoinTelegraph
Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1
Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
CoinTelegraph
SBF and the Mooch tie the knot as FTX Ventures takes 30% stake of SkyBridge Capital
FTX Ventures, an arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, will acquire a 30% stake in alternative asset manager SkyBridge Capital, the firms announced Sept. 9. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but SkyBridge will use $40 million of the proceeds to purchase cryptocurrencies to hold as a long-term investment, according to a statement.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 and Blockchain World is coming Nov. 8–9 to the Metro Toronto Convention Center
Co-hosted by the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) and MCI Canada, registration is now open for Web3 and Blockchain World (W3B), to be held on Nov. 8 and 9, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada. Formerly known as Blockchain Revolution Global, W3B is a global event bringing together the foremost leaders, thinkers and innovators in the Web3 ecosystem to educate, inspire and prepare you to be part of the transformation that Web3 and blockchain are bringing to business, government and society. The event, hosted online in 2020, had 210 speakers and attendees representing 45 countries. Over two thirds of attendees were senior management.
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 search engine attracts big backers in drive to hand power back to users
A new protocol has bold ambitions to become the feed of Web3. RSS3 is an open-sourced information syndication protocol — a search engine that delivers an aggregated human-readable feed about every crypto wallet in existence. The project has been built on three core ideologies: Transparency, decentralization and modularity. Founders...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin squeezes past $20K on US dollar dip as BTC price gains 8.7%
Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sept. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26. After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns
The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Japanese gov't issues NFTs to reward local authorities' work
The Japanese government has become one of the first to issue nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as a form of supplementary rewards to recognize the work of local authorities who have excelled at using digital technology to solve local challenges. The awards were handed out by the Cabinet Secretariat, a government agency...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin whales send BTC to futures exchanges in ‘classic’ bottom signal
Bitcoin (BTC) whales are betting on a rebound as fresh data shows “classic” bottom behavior. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, large-volume investors are moving coins to derivatives exchanges en masse this month. Analyst: Whales protectin positions “forming a local bottom”. As BTC/USD hit its lowest levels...
