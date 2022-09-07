ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinTelegraph

How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs

The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?

Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Bitpanda aims to entice crypto investors to TradFi by adding commodities

The Vienna-based fintech unicorn Bitpanda is harkening back to the ways of traditional finance (TradFi) through new offerings on its exchange platform. By adding commodities to its list of available investment options, Bitpanda aims to provide its users to benefit from short-term price fluctuations in more traditional instruments, such as oil, natural gas and wheat.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Which countries are the worst for crypto taxation? New study lists top five

Global cryptocurrency taxation rules significantly vary among countries, and some jurisdictions have come up with extremely tough crypto tax policies for their residents. In a new study by crypto analytics firm Coincub, Belgium is referred to as the worst country in the world in terms of crypto taxation for residents. That is according to in-house rankings covering taxation aspects like taxes on crypto income or crypto capital gains.
INCOME TAX
CoinTelegraph

Is Bitcoin heading to $15K? Why are the markets suddenly pulling back?

In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome Ray Salmond, head of markets at Cointelegraph. The main topic of discussion with Ray will be the recent crypto market pullback and whether there is a possibility of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) going all the way down to $15K. We take a look at the charts to analize the price movements and figure out important price levels to keep an eye on.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Will Ethereum keep rallying versus Bitcoin? ETH price technicals hint at 60% gains ahead

Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) shows the potential to log major gains versus Bitcoin (BTC) with the ETH/BTC pair nearing yearly highs. The bullish cues come from a classic technical pattern called the inverse head and shoulders, which develops when the price forms three troughs below a common support level known as neckline. The middle trough, or head, is deeper than the other two, called the shoulders.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Stack releases crypto trading app aimed at teens and parents

Crypto-curious teens may be able to try their hand at real crypto trading after the launch of the education and trading app Stack — aimed at teaching under 18s how to trade and hodl crypto. The crypto trading app was launched by mobile software firm Stack on Thursday, with...
CELL PHONES
CoinTelegraph

Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on the streets: The trick to onboarding UK merchants into BTC

“Do you accept Bitcoin? Would you ike to?” These questions echoed around the streets of Reading, near London, United Kingdom, over a hard day’s graft for two British Bitcoin (BTC) advocates. James Dewar, founding partner of Bridge2Bitcoin, and MSW, a business developer for CoinCorner, took to the streets...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

DeFi DApps activity rises 3.7% in August for first time since May — Report

DeFi dapps showed a slight recovery for the first time since May, with the daily average of unique active wallets (UAWs) increasing 3.7% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report from DappRadar. The rise was partially driven by the Flow protocol, which rose 577% UAW due to Instagram's support...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Insiders’ guide to real-life crypto OGs: Part 1

Crypto OGs — slang for Original Gangsters — have acquired almost a mythical and godly reputation in an industry populated with libertarians, anti-government rebels, innovators, get-rich-quick scammers, hackers and degen investors with rampant gambling addictions and toxic social media behavior. Who are these OGs exactly? Unlike the rich...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

SBF and the Mooch tie the knot as FTX Ventures takes 30% stake of SkyBridge Capital

FTX Ventures, an arm of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange, will acquire a 30% stake in alternative asset manager SkyBridge Capital, the firms announced Sept. 9. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but SkyBridge will use $40 million of the proceeds to purchase cryptocurrencies to hold as a long-term investment, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Web3 and Blockchain World is coming Nov. 8–9 to the Metro Toronto Convention Center

Co-hosted by the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) and MCI Canada, registration is now open for Web3 and Blockchain World (W3B), to be held on Nov. 8 and 9, 2022 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada. Formerly known as Blockchain Revolution Global, W3B is a global event bringing together the foremost leaders, thinkers and innovators in the Web3 ecosystem to educate, inspire and prepare you to be part of the transformation that Web3 and blockchain are bringing to business, government and society. The event, hosted online in 2020, had 210 speakers and attendees representing 45 countries. Over two thirds of attendees were senior management.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse

Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Web3 search engine attracts big backers in drive to hand power back to users

A new protocol has bold ambitions to become the feed of Web3. RSS3 is an open-sourced information syndication protocol — a search engine that delivers an aggregated human-readable feed about every crypto wallet in existence. The project has been built on three core ideologies: Transparency, decentralization and modularity. Founders...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin squeezes past $20K on US dollar dip as BTC price gains 8.7%

Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $20,000 on Sept. 9 as a much-anticipated “short squeeze” took hold. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD adding as much as $2,700 (8.7%) in hours on the day, reaching its highest since Aug. 26. After weeks of ranging punctuated with successive...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, BitMEX CEO warns

The Ethereum Merge is one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space this year. Because of this, crypto firms are on the lookout for any hiccups that may occur as the newly upgraded Ethereum network comes to life. In a Cointelegraph interview, Alexander Höptner, the CEO of crypto...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Japanese gov't issues NFTs to reward local authorities' work

The Japanese government has become one of the first to issue nonfungible tokens (NFTs) as a form of supplementary rewards to recognize the work of local authorities who have excelled at using digital technology to solve local challenges. The awards were handed out by the Cabinet Secretariat, a government agency...
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin whales send BTC to futures exchanges in ‘classic’ bottom signal

Bitcoin (BTC) whales are betting on a rebound as fresh data shows “classic” bottom behavior. According to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, large-volume investors are moving coins to derivatives exchanges en masse this month. Analyst: Whales protectin positions “forming a local bottom”. As BTC/USD hit its lowest levels...
MARKETS

