Local Health Experts Highlight New COVID Boosters, Vaccine Clinics
FALMOUTH – Barnstable County is in the green category of the CDC’s COVID-19 community spread metric, but local health officials are highlighting boosters ahead of the winter flu season. Falmouth health Agent Scott McGann said the new bivalent boosters, which help fight both the original virus and new variants, should be the next shots residents […] The post Local Health Experts Highlight New COVID Boosters, Vaccine Clinics appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment will host three vaccine clinics to provide residents with both flu shots and updated COVID-19 boosters. The recently-updated boosters provide protection against both the original coronavirus and latest omicron variants. The first clinic will be held at the Harborview Conference Room at the Barnstable County […] The post Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most […] The post Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
High Surf Advisory Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 …HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block […] The post High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues with algae blooms across the Cape […] The post Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach
WELLFLEET – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at Lecount Hollow Beach sometime after 3 PM. The victim was carried up to the ambulance and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The photo above shows conditions at nearby Cahoon Hollow Beach at the same time. Large waves from distant Hurricane […] The post Person nearly drowns at Wellfleet beach appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
HYANNIS – As hurricane season continues and winter looms, safety officials with Barnstable County are outlining their efforts towards ensuring a timely and effective response to any potential disasters. Emergency Preparedness Specialist with the State Department of Health and Environment William Riley said that the region has performed three major training exercises, and one already […] The post Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season appeared first on CapeCod.com.
AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark
HYANNIS – For the first time since February, AAA is reporting that the average cost for gas in Massachusetts has dipped below $4 per gallon. The $3.91 per gallon mark on average in the Bay State is 48 cents below what was reported a month ago, but still 14 cents higher than the nationwide average. […] The post AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate. The post Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Provincetown. The victim reportedly crashed coming down the large hill near Gosnold/Winslow Streets and suffered a head injury around 3:30 PM Saturday. An ambulance transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Provincetown Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available. The post Bicyclist seriously injured in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Eversource Energy announced Thursday, the completion of testing on the battery for the Outer Cape Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Provincetown. The battery is now able to serve Provincetown and when called upon, can begin providing backup electricity to the 5,700 customers in town during power outages. This technology was developed as […] The post New battery technology ready to provide backup power to Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning
HYANNIS – Athletes will be taking to the waters and roads of Barnstable on Saturday, September 10 during a pair of triathlons. An Olympic-length event will begin at 7 a.m. from Craigville Beach, while a sprint race will start a half-hour later. Participants will swim from the beach before riding bikes through Centerville and Osterville. […] The post Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning appeared first on CapeCod.com.
