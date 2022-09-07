HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most […] The post Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO