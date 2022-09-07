BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate. The post Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO