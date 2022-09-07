Read full article on original website
Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – From Mass State Police: The Mass State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Police and Fire are searching the Cape Cod Canal for a person who is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne earlier Friday morning. Updates will be provided when available and appropriate. The post Agencies searching Cape Cod Canal after report person may have jumped off Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore
High Surf Advisory Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 926 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 …HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet on ocean beaches. * WHERE…South coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha`s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block […] The post High Surf Advisory danger of rip currents as distant Hurricane Earl passes offshore appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has reported cyanobacteria blooms at two Brewster Ponds. Nickerson State Park has issued advisories for both Cliff Pond and Grassy Pond. Barnstable County officials said that a combination of higher than average heat and nutrient pollution has led to multiple issues with algae blooms across the Cape […] The post Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
HYANNIS – Massachusetts announced the detection of the fourth human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. The state’s Department of Public Health confirmed the news on Thursday, September 8. A male resident in his 80s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. The state’s third West Nile case of 2022, […] The post State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents across the Commonwealth. Shipments will arrive before mid-October and will be based on the population size of different municipalities. 1.5 million tests have also been set aside for food banks to distribute to those who are most […] The post Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents appeared first on CapeCod.com.
