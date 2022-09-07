Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
Shields vs Marshall, all UK boxing postponed in respect of The Queen
All boxing, including Shields vs Marshall, will not take place in the UK this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A statement from the BBBofC confirmed the news on Friday. The Queen passed away a day earlier, leading to expectations that all sports in the British Isles would be canceled.
Shields vs Marshall, all UK sports in doubt following death of The Queen
A statement has been released on the status of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall following the death of The Queen. Shields vs Marshall is due to take place on Saturday in London. However, the UK Government could cancel all sporting events out of respect for the 70-year reigning monarch. The...
