Shields vs Marshall, all UK boxing postponed in respect of The Queen

All boxing, including Shields vs Marshall, will not take place in the UK this weekend following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A statement from the BBBofC confirmed the news on Friday. The Queen passed away a day earlier, leading to expectations that all sports in the British Isles would be canceled.
Shields vs Marshall, all UK sports in doubt following death of The Queen

A statement has been released on the status of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall following the death of The Queen. Shields vs Marshall is due to take place on Saturday in London. However, the UK Government could cancel all sporting events out of respect for the 70-year reigning monarch. The...
