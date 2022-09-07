Read full article on original website
Handheld interactive projector explores open-sourcing hardware concepts
When you’re playing a video game on your smartphone, there are some limitations due to the size of the screen. It’s hard to show someone else your moves unless you’re comfortable with them looking over your shoulder. It’s the same thing when you want to show someone a video or when you want to create something while collaborating with some other people. The obvious solution would be to project it on a bigger screen or on a wall. There are now more options and product concepts out there to make this a reality.
Top 10 earbuds that are a better alternative than the AirPods Pro 2
I love a good pair of earbuds! In fact, I really can’t function without my personal earbuds. Once my earbuds are in, the rest of the world is out! I deep dive into the world of my favorite tunes, away from real-world problems, happy in my own little audio bubble! Hence, owning a pair of innovative and perfect earbuds is an absolute necessity for me, and I’m sure that’s the case for most music lovers out there as well! Quite a few of us are Team AirPods all the way. And Apple just launched the AirPods Pro 2 this week! And although they are a good bet, it’s better to explore all your options, before you purchase them. Let’s remember that great earbuds go beyond Apple as well. And this nifty list includes all of them! This collection of exciting designs has a pair of earbuds for everyone. From Bose’s new Quiet Comfort Earbuds II to TWS earbuds that have solar panels on their charging case – these earbuds provide unique design solutions and are a must-have for audiophiles.
Sustainable Bio-leather made from food waste and algae gets National Runner-Up at the James Dyson Awards 2022
Meet Kudarat, a leather alternative synthesized using algae, food & fiber waste. Created by Divya Verma of the National Institute of Design in India, Kudarat bases itself on the concepts of circularity & sustainability, target SDGs (sustainable development goals). Kudarat leather resembles animal leather but is cruelty-free, waterproof, compostable, antimicrobial, and possesses good tensile strength, making it perfect for practical applications. It secured the National Runner-Up position at this year’s James Dyson Awards, narrowly being beaten by a design for a reusable epipen.
Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture
There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
Furniture inspired by the Samurai Warrior armor comes with a similar tough corset wrapped around it
What do Samurai warriors and tables have in common? Not quite a lot, I’d imagine… but for Mingdu Design, the two shared a potential visual overlap, resulting in the Paper Warrior series of side tables and coffee tables. Samurais pioneered a new type of armor, that looked deceptively...
3D-printed covers can help you re-use bottles and jars
I sometimes stare at my kitchen, thinking of whether to throw away all the knick-knacks like bottles, containers, and every other thing that I seem to have collected over the past few months. It would of course be easier to throw them away but that is not so kind to mother earth. Products that will help me upcycle these items are always welcome, especially if these products are recycled or upcycled themselves. If we don’t have a recycling center near, it’s a good idea to try and reuse all the waste you have lying around.
Beach accessory collection can also be used in the city
If you don’t go to the beach often, you probably do not invest that much into buying beach accessories that are meant only to be used occasionally. But what if it’s something that you can use both when you go on your seaside vacations or when you’re just living your life in the concrete jungle? And what if they’re actually well-designed and even better, what if they sport an eco-friendly and sustainable design? This collection is all of the above and may interest both casual beachgoers and city living individuals.
This minimal wooden sideboard features bright orange legs that can store your favorite books
I believe the true essence of a home is held in its furniture. Furniture has the power to make or break a home, set the mood and tone of a space, and capture and express the soul of that particular house. A great furniture design not only feels like a piece of art but also touches your heart. The minute you settle down on it, place your favorite book upon it, or simply brush past it, you need to instantly feel “Ah, I’m home!” And it’s those intricated furniture designs with hidden little details that are the most fun to add to our homes! One such example is the Spacing Sideboard by Deniz Aktay.
Oa is a speaker that can also be a pillow to help you sleep deeper
My constant companions before falling asleep, aside from my smartphone, is a pillow and my smart speaker which I use to help me fall asleep. I know I’m supposed to not use any devices as the screens actually do not help my circadian rhythm so I really should be satisfied with the latter two. If you would like to have both your pillow and the speaker in the same space, this new concept for a “companion” may be the answer to that.
Bose Quite Comfort Earbuds II challenge AirPods Pro 2 with class-leading ANC
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have just been launched and Bose wants to take Apple head-on in this space with its new Quite Comfort Earbuds II. If choosing the same day for the launch of the latest true wireless earbuds wasn’t a bold move enough, the claim of them being the “world’s best noise cancellation” is notice-worthy.
This bread toaster concept looks more like a robot that spits out your toast
Kitchen appliances are undergoing a revolution. It started with ovens and refrigerators, but now almost every cooking tool is starting to look different and become smarter, from cooking ranges to even weighing scales. Even the humble two-piece bread toaster isn’t safe, with some manufacturers trying to put some intelligence that some might deem to be a wee bit excessive. After all, how much AI do you need to toast bread anyway? Regardless of smartness, the toaster is definitely long overdue a redesign that challenges conventions, like this design concept that really goes the distance, presenting an appliance that might look more at home in kitchens of the future.
