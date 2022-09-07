Read full article on original website
Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation 'unfair' — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book
Sen. Marco Rubio received an $800,000 book advance to write his memoir, which he said was the only reason he was able to pay off his student loans.
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
Essence
Cancel It Joe! Older Americans Are Standing Up And Saying No To Student Loan Payments With New Initiative
With ever-increasing and looming student debt payments, the Debt Collective is taking action on behalf of the fastest growing demographic of student loan debtors with the Fifty Over Fifty initiative. The Debt Collective launched a new campaign today: “Fifty Over Fifty.” The group’s latest crusade is “a coordinated student debt...
FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household. Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause […] The post Biden to wipe out $10,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FOXBusiness
College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’
College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
Top economist Larry Summers says student loan cancellation ‘raises demand and increases inflation.’ He may also have President Biden’s ear
Larry Summers, former Treasury Secretary, has concerns about loan debt cancellation. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has some advice for the Biden Administration as it weighs whether to cancel student loan debt for millions of people: Beware of offering “unreasonably generous” relief, because it could contribute to inflation.
‘It sucks and is evil’: Twitter’s reaction to Biden wiping out some student debt shows that $20,000 won’t please everyone
Biden can't win them all: While his student loan forgiveness plan has many borrowers relieved, others are begging him to cancel all student debt.
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’
There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
Biden's student loan debt handout will be a huge redistribution plan: Patrice Onwuka
Patrice Onwuka, of the Independent Women's Forum, voices her concerns over President Biden's student loan debt handout. PATRICE ONWUKA: The elites are the ones who are in charge in Washington. They are the ones who are staffing House offices and frankly, the White House. I think there's an interesting report on the number of White House staffers who would benefit from the student loan forgiveness.
It's a 'severe problem' that student-loan borrowers are still facing roadblocks getting rid of their debt through bankruptcy, Elizabeth Warren says
Elizabeth Warren called on the Justice Department to restore bankruptcy protections for student-loan borrowers. Borrowers currently have to prove a difficult standard in court to get rid of their debt. Biden's administration has promised reform, but the process continues to be slow-moving. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is renewing the call...
Who gets student loan forgiveness? Relief prompts joy, angst
For Nick Marcil, the cancellation of $10,000 of his student loans could mean at last moving out of his parents’ house. Marcil, 24, studied at a Pennsylvania state college, earned scholarships and worked jobs while pursuing degrees in education but still owed $18,000 before Wednesday’s action by the Biden administration to erase some student loans.
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
They Have Debt but No Degree. Could Loan Forgiveness Send Them Back to School?
According to one estimate, about 15 percent of the federal student loan debt currently in repayment is held by people with no degree at all. (An Rong Xu/The New York Times) A car dealership employee is hoping she can return to community college with a clean slate. An operations manager is wondering whether he might be able to afford to buy a home. And a customer service representative is facing the bitter reality that she may never escape her decades-old debt.
U.S. to Cancel At Least $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Those Earning Less Than $125,000 Per Year
President Biden announced the U.S. will cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year while extending the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of the year. Lower-income individuals will be eligible for additional relief. Former student loan policy expert at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Will Sealy joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
