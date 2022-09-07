“One billion dollars”: xQc plans to switch platforms with his ‘new’ community if YouTube pays him big time

Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
It’s not easy being the CEO of Meta these days. Mark Zuckerberg is reminded of that most mornings the second he wakes up. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he told Joe Rogan on his hugely popular (and sometimes controversial) Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
‘How to be a HOT GIRL on the internet’: A Google-sponsored influencer says it’s avoiding misinformation, according to a TikTok ad with 30 million views
TikToker Eli Rallo says her advice on how to avoid misinformation will teach you how to be a “hot girl on the internet.”
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
How much money TikTokers make, according to creators
TikTok made a new generation of digital stars. But how much do they make? Creators reveal earnings from brand deals, the Creator Fund, and more.
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Google hits back at claims by Truth Social's CEO, saying it's waiting on Trump's new app to demonstrate 'effective' content moderation before it's allowed in the Play Store
Truth Social's CEO said that its debut was "up to Google." But Google says it told the platform to fix its content moderation before it could go live.
Gulf states tell Netflix to remove content that 'violates Islamic and societal values and principles'
The statement to Netflix from the six Gulf states did not specify what content to remove, but may be a response to content featuring LGBTQ characters.
Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts
In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
Catfish-buster warns of trending scam infiltrating Facebook Marketplace
Online marketplace scams are more prevalent than ever. Catfish presenter Nev Schulman wants to warn people of the dangers. If you think you’re wise to scams online, think again. It seems we’re actually far less educated about the dangers of being conned than we think, with online marketplace scams being more prevalent than ever.
Snap won't turn into TikTok, Spiegel says
Facing serious headwinds, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday the company plans to double down on its focus on close visual communications between friends and family, rather than turn its entire business into a TikTok-like feed. Why it matters: Meta has faced intense user blowback for trying to pivot Instagram...
What is the social media app ‘BeReal” and why is it surging in popularity?
Young Woman Using Smart Phone PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “It’s like humane tech. [BeReal] attempts to free us from what we’re trying to get away from, yet they still are able to hook in many ways. I think it’s refreshing and ironic,” said Matt Klein, a cultural theorist and brand consultant, per Polygon.
Twitter bots appear to be be in line with the company's estimate of below 5% — but you wouldn't know it from how much they tweet, researchers say
A new study from Similarweb supports Twitter's claim that bots comprise less than 5% of accounts on Twitter. But those bots tweet a ton.
Check out these 31 pitch decks that advertising startups used to raise millions from top investors
These startups are using tech to disrupt advertising and marketing. Explore the pitch decks selling their vision.
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
D'Amelio family's new brand providing equity, business opportunity for TikTok sisters: 'Fame comes and goes'
Social media unlocked new avenues for internet fame and even conducting business. TikTok unleashed a new wave of stars gaining brand deals and international fame with only a 60-second video. Dubbed the "first family of TikTok," the D'Amelio's are one of the platform's first viral stars with sisters Charli and...
New YouTube feature for schools will make classroom video-watching way less sketchy
YouTube is home to billions of videos. Most of them are of dubious quality, so one would hope Google's algorithms would bring users substantive and enjoyable content. Of course, there are many challenges surrounding the platform — especially when we're talking about kids as viewers and educators as creators. That's why the company is announcing a few big changes for those user groups, including a video player dedicated for educational use.
Snap Will Compete With TikTok By Sticking to Photos and Augmented Reality, CEO Says
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said on Wednesday that the app will compete with TikTok by sticking to its original strategy of photos and visual messaging as well as its expansion into augmented reality. “We’re gonna stick to that strategy, really helping friends and family communicate with visual messaging,” Spiegel said...
Bob Iger Explains Why Disney Didn’t Buy Twitter in 2015: ‘It Would’ve Been Irresponsible’
Former Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger explained Wednesday why the company didn’t buy Twitter in 2015, noting that an acquisition at the time “would’ve been irresponsible.”. Iger and Disney were nearing an acquisition of the social media platform and had even weighed how managing bots and...
