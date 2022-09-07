ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

“One billion dollars”: xQc plans to switch platforms with his ‘new’ community if YouTube pays him big time

By Anushka Mohanta
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Overwatch#Streamer#Valkyrae
TechSpot

Former Disney CEO: "nastiness" stopped Twitter purchase, platform has "substantial" number of fake accounts

In context: The news cycle these days is awash with stories of Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter following his abandoned acquisition of the company, but the world's richest man wasn't the first to try and buy Twitter; Disney was all set to purchase the firm in 2016. It ultimately decided not to make an offer, though the change of heart wasn't entirely related to its number of fake accounts. However, Disney's former CEO says a "substantial portion" of Twitter users aren't real, which should please Elon Musk.
BUSINESS
Axios

Snap won't turn into TikTok, Spiegel says

Facing serious headwinds, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Wednesday the company plans to double down on its focus on close visual communications between friends and family, rather than turn its entire business into a TikTok-like feed. Why it matters: Meta has faced intense user blowback for trying to pivot Instagram...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Android Police

New YouTube feature for schools will make classroom video-watching way less sketchy

YouTube is home to billions of videos. Most of them are of dubious quality, so one would hope Google's algorithms would bring users substantive and enjoyable content. Of course, there are many challenges surrounding the platform — especially when we're talking about kids as viewers and educators as creators. That's why the company is announcing a few big changes for those user groups, including a video player dedicated for educational use.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy