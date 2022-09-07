“It was comedy to me” Nate Diaz details on his first heated encounter with Dana White in TUF House after he started a brawl

Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation of Saturday’s world middleweight title unification bout against Claressa Shields in London.The British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to cancel all of this weekend’s scheduled tournaments out of respect to the Queen, with the historic all-female O2 Arena bill its most high-profile casualty.The decision was announced almost two hours following the scheduled weigh-in for the contest, which promoters Boxxer had said would take place behind closed doors while the status of the contest remained in doubt.Fury tweeted: “(Savannah Marshall) has not eaten for 24-plus...

