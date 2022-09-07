“It was comedy to me” Nate Diaz details on his first heated encounter with Dana White in TUF House after he started a brawl

Read full article on original website
UFC 279 LIVE: Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder should be suspended for latest “murder cheat” comments
Deontay Wilder should face sanctions for his latest unfathomable comments on potentially killing one of his opponents. On more than one occasion in the past, Wilder has stated he “wants a body” on his record and can legally try to kill someone inside the ropes. This latest outburst...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Anthony Joshua: “If He Goes Back In The Ring Now With Fury It Is Going To Be A Massacre”
There has been much talk these past few days about WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury getting in the ring with former WBA, IBF and WBO titlist Anthony Joshua before the end of the year. Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, however, doesn’t see a Fury-Joshua bout happening so soon.
Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation of Claressa Shields fight
Savannah Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury has expressed frustration over the timing of the cancellation of Saturday’s world middleweight title unification bout against Claressa Shields in London.The British Boxing Board of Control made the decision to cancel all of this weekend’s scheduled tournaments out of respect to the Queen, with the historic all-female O2 Arena bill its most high-profile casualty.The decision was announced almost two hours following the scheduled weigh-in for the contest, which promoters Boxxer had said would take place behind closed doors while the status of the contest remained in doubt.Fury tweeted: “(Savannah Marshall) has not eaten for 24-plus...
