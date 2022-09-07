Trent Reznor opens up on his emotional reaction to Taylor Hawkins tribute show: "I’ve got tears in my f**king eyes"

Read full article on original website
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins explains why he grabbed the mic from AC/DC's Brian Johnson at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Justin Hawkins appeared to try to snatch the microphone away from AC/DC 's Brian Johnson at last weekend's Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, leaving many viewers confused. On September 3, stars from across the music world graced the stage of London's Wembley Stadium to honour the late Taylor Hawkins. There was...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show
Ozzy Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9 is out today, September 9, and the singer premiered its title track in LA last night. Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.
There's an official, authorised Enter Shikari biography coming next month
Enter Shikari will release an official, authorised biography of their story so far on October 26. Written by Kerrang! Editor Luke Morton and published by Faber Music, Standing Like Statues promises to be the definitive history of the St. Albans band, written in collaboration with the four band members and key members of their supporting team.
5 essential new metal albums to hear this week
Ozzy Osbourne, Parkway Drive, Bloodbath and beyond - these are the essential metal albums you need to hear this week. 13 might be unlucky for some, but for Ozzy Osbourne it's a magic number as he returns with an all-star guestlist for a follow up to 2020's superb Ordinary Man. Working again with wunderkind producer Andrew Watt, Oz has rediscovered some of the manic energy that was perhaps lacking on the last record, guitarists ranging from Jeff Beck to Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Zakk Wydle and Tony Iommi all lending their considerable talents to a solid, triumphant outing on Patient Number 9.
Patient Number 9 captures the mischievous, defiant energy of Ozzy Osbourne
When Ozzy Osbourne released his album Ordinary Man in 2020, it seemed like the perfect swan song – emotive, reflective, and almost elegiac in parts, it was a surprisingly vulnerable examination of mortality from the original heavy metal icon. But Ozzy has a terrible track record when it comes to retirement, and work on Patient Number 9 seemingly began as soon as Ordinary Man hit the shelves, with producer Andrew Watt once again overseeing the project.
Every Children Of Bodom album ranked from worst to best
From their debut Something Wild to their final offering Hexed, we reappraise the Finnish metaller's back catalogue. Children Of Bodom were the extreme metal band unafraid of being a good laugh. While their peers cloaked themselves in macabre imagery and delivered the bleakest of riffs, these Finns pushed the genre’s silliness into overdrive. Their lyrics were tongue-in-cheek, and a cornerstone of their music was the clash between Alexi Laiho's guitars and Janne Wirman’s keyboards, each exchanging lashings of neoclassical melodies. Tragically, legal disputes and Alexi’s 2020 death prematurely ended the Bodom journey, leaving behind ten albums to review and rank.
Parkway Drive's Darker Still: Aussies triumph over darkness and shoot for the stratosphere
Just a few months ago, Parkway Drive’s future seemed murky. Having cancelled a US tour in order to work on internal relationships that were seemingly at breaking point during its recording, album seven is met by as much relief as excitement. And while the turbulent nature of its development and the employment of therapists has a whiff of St. Anger’s creation, the results of Darker Still bear more of a resemblance to the globe-conquering aesthetic of The Black Album.
Corey Taylor hails Alice In Chains' Dirt as "one of the greatest hard rock/heavy metal albums of all time"
Slipknot's Corey Taylor shares some kind words about Alice In Chains' Dirt ahead of the 1992 album's 30th anniversary. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Alice In Chains' seminal 1992 album Dirt. In celebration, the Seattle grunge heroes are reissuing the album in a special deluxe box set, containing a hardback book that features thoughts and reflections from the band, peers and friends about the album's influence and legacy.
The Big Interview: Dave Mustaine
Dave Mustaine hit the canvas but lifted himself back up and found God, and still has the ambition to make Megadeth the biggest metal band in the world. Dave Mustaine is alive and well. Two years after doctors gave him the all-clear following treatment for throat cancer, he’s looking good for his 60 years as he sits in his home office in Tennessee talking to Classic Rock about his life and career as the leader of Megadeth. His face has a few creases, his long hair, once flame-red, is now a shade of grey.
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett gets back in the saddle with new country single Born & Raised
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett continues his country-rock adventures with warm-hearted new single Born & Raised. Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared a new solo single, Born & Raised, a product of a March 2021 trip he took to country mecca Nashville, Tennessee. It's the second solo single Shiflett...
Afghan Whigs: still mixing psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel in fiery fashion
Drawing on blaxploitation funk, Stax soul, psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel throughout a career rich in James Ellroy-style crime-noir imagery, Greg Dulli’s re-formed Afghan Whigs were never going to sound stuck in any 90s-revivalist rut. This third album since their 2011 reunion – named by the late Mark Lanegan,...
Kiss's extraordinary rock juggernaut in full flight on official Des Moine bootleg
The two shows so far released in Kiss’s Off The Soundboard series might benefit from having been recorded in the 21st century, when live recording technology was way more advanced than in the 70s, but there’s something more compelling about this dustier, shakier affair. The first of the...
Watch an on-fire Megadeth blaze through a scorching three-song set for SiriusXM
If you're wondering how Megadeth sound in 2022 as they launch new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, here's your answer. Life hasn't been entirely smooth for Megadeth over the past 18 months, but with the sacking of bassist Dave Ellefson and the recruitment of new/old four-stringer James LoMenzo now firmly in the rear view mirror, Dave Mustaine's band can look forward to a period of stability as they launch their 16th studio album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
