Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
bctv.org
Monthly Educational Presentations Return to Berks History Center
Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to announce the return of its monthly Second Saturday Programs. The first program of Fall 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601.
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Plum Creek Farm receives loan to construct 4,800 square-foot pretzel manufacturing facility
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the approval of three new low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority to support business growth in three counties across Pennsylvania that will help create and retain 56 jobs. “Ensuring companies across the commonwealth have the ability to grow and expand is vital to...
bctv.org
Miller Center for the Arts at RACC 9-8-22
Sandy Graffius visits the Miller Center for the Arts at RACC to talk about the venue’s history and importance with RACC President Susan Looney, Tony DeMarco, VP of College Advancement, and Megan Schappell, House Manager of the Miller Center, on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
bctv.org
Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 9-8-22
The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
bctv.org
Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House
The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
ustwp.org
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for Immediate Release - September 8, 2022
A road closure is scheduled on Churchville Road between Bristol Road and Route 132 (Street Road) in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, on Tuesday, September 13, through Friday, September 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. During the closure,...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
bctv.org
Trauma 101 for Healthcare Professionals
The Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with Lakeside Global Institute, invites healthcare staff and community advocates to attend a free training Wednesday, September 14 2 to 4 p.m., at the Thun/Janssen Auditorium at Reading Hospital, 400 S. 6th Avenue, West Reading. Although this training is intended for healthcare staff its content is beneficial to all community professionals.
gridphilly.com
Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely
The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.
Forbes Ranks Top Employers in America; Two are in Chester County
Forbes recently released a report that lists the top employers per state in America, and out of 100 ranked in Pennsylvania, two are located in Chester County, writes Yolanda Baruch for Forbes.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
