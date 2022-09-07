ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Monthly Educational Presentations Return to Berks History Center

Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to announce the return of its monthly Second Saturday Programs. The first program of Fall 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601.
READING, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Miller Center for the Arts at RACC 9-8-22

Sandy Graffius visits the Miller Center for the Arts at RACC to talk about the venue’s history and importance with RACC President Susan Looney, Tony DeMarco, VP of College Advancement, and Megan Schappell, House Manager of the Miller Center, on County Connection. From the program: County Connection.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Board of Commissioners Meeting 9-8-22

The County of Berks Board of Commissioners’ meeting from Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
HARRISBURG, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Heritage Center to Host Museum Day & Grist Mill Open House

The Berks County Heritage Center will celebrate the 18th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day on Saturday, September 17, from 10 am to 4pm with exciting demonstrations and free admission to all the Heritage Center sites, including the Gruber Wagon Works and the C. Howard Hiester Canal Museum. During the day...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Trauma 101 for Healthcare Professionals

The Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with Lakeside Global Institute, invites healthcare staff and community advocates to attend a free training Wednesday, September 14 2 to 4 p.m., at the Thun/Janssen Auditorium at Reading Hospital, 400 S. 6th Avenue, West Reading. Although this training is intended for healthcare staff its content is beneficial to all community professionals.
READING, PA
gridphilly.com

Effort to sell Boy Scout Tract suspended indefinitely

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education has announced that it is “indefinitely suspending its request for proposals to develop the Boy Scout Tract,” a 24-acre wooded parcel across Port Royal Avenue from the center’s core grounds in Upper Roxborough, according to an email sent on Tuesday, September 6, by the center’s executive director Mike Weilbacher.

