Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
Bryce’s Bets: F1 at Monza
One of the season's most iconic races at an equally iconic track could be a race to remember, particularly for Ferrari
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy in contention as tournament resumes
-12 S Kjeldsen (Den), V Hovland (Nor); -11 T Detry (Bel), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -10 F Molinari (Ita), M Jordan (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Selected: -9 M Armitage (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -7 D Law (Sco); -5 L Westwood (Eng) Coverage: Highlights on BBC Four from...
GOLF・
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver to start Italian Grand Prix at back because of grid penalty
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix at the back because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts. The seven-time champion has been given his fourth power unit of the season - one more than is permitted. Hamilton's brand-new third engine was damaged when...
