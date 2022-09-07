Swat and miss: Why those pesky flies almost always outmaneuver you

Read full article on original website
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
A sudden strange mass die-off in America could be responsible for the deaths of millions of birds
New Mexico has recently gone through an unexpected mass die-off of migratory birds that killed millions of birds at one go. Several hundreds of birds were discovered across several places in the land of New Mexico. Scientists have finally realised that this finding of unexpected bird carcasses is not a mere coincidence.
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
Creepy 1.5-foot ‘sea bugs’ were just discovered and they’re pure nightmare fuel
A group of scientists recently trapped a massive isopod in the deep sea off the coast of Mexico. These isopods became famous during observations in 2019 as a video of them eating an alligator went viral. Now, researchers are studying this giant “sea bug” more in-depth. New study...
Hawaii Angler Breaks 22-Year-Old State Record with Giant Octopus
An angler recently broke his brother’s 22-year-old state record in Hawaii. On August 30, Michael Matsunaga caught a 25.95-pound octopus near Turtle Bay using fish and squid as bait. He was fishing at a depth of 400 feet deep—and once he reeled his quarry up and got it aboard his boat, he still needed to wrangle it.
Family Call Police on Bear Stuffing Its Face With Their Freshly Baked Cake
The owner of the home in Simi Valley initially thought that the animal was "somebody in a bear costume."
What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth
Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
See Video Evidence You Never Want To Encounter An Idaho Wolverine
Wolverines are hard to catch on camera, they are elusive creatures. There are some that live in Idaho and we have video evidence that you definitely do not want to encounter a wild wolverine firsthand and up close and personal. Let me start by saying that this has a happy...
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
Massive Catfish Attacks Pigeon On The Beach
Well, I’ve never seen a catfish this large and aggressive. Any water animal that can get things that are completely on dry land is a force to be reckoned with. I mean, gators and crocs? Nobody trying to mess with them. But a catfish?. European Catfish can grow up...
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in California shared body camera footage from an unusual call involving a bear that stole a freshly baked cake from a resident's kitchen. The Simi Valley Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when a resident called 911 to report she and her son were locked in upstairs bedrooms while a bear rummaged through the ground floor of their home.
Scientists Baffled at Mysterious Mass Whale Strandings in Northeast Atlantic
The reason for frequent mass whale strandings remains a mystery. According to research from Aberystwyth University, pilot whales that became stranded in the northeast Atlantic and the Falkland Islands came from separate family groupings. This defies earlier scientific hypotheses on the occurrence. Cetacean Stranding. Marine animals that strand themselves like...
Chilling last words grandma, 55, told 8-year-old grandson only moments before she was bitten by a shark in brutal attack
A GRANDMOTHER has revealed the chilling last words she told her grandson right before she was bitten by a shark last month. Karren Sites, 55, had been encouraging her grandkids to swim on their Myrtle Beach vacation and saying that shark attacks were extremely rare just moments before they watched her being bitten.
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
