The multidisciplinary artist William Klein, who mastered photography with an unequivocal precision, has died at the age of 96. The American-born Klein died Sept. 10 in Paris, where he had lived for most of his adult life. The ICP’s managing director of programming David Campany, who curated the retrospective of Klein’s work that is on view at the ICP in New York through Thursday, confirmed his death on Monday.

VISUAL ART ・ 32 MINUTES AGO