The coolest dorm decor under $100, according to interior designers
From decor and bathroom essentials to bedding, we spoke with interior designers about how to make a dorm feel like home, and really stand out.
Is Outer outdoor furniture worth the splurge? Yes
Outer furniture review of the Outer Wicker Sofa, three-piece.
20 of the most anticipated new books to read this August
August's new book releases offer something for a slew of preferred areas of study. Love history? You'll find biographies, memoirs and historical fiction. Practically major in thrillers? Stephen King and Paula Hawkins both have new offerings.
Boundary-breaking Photographer William Klein Dies at 96
The multidisciplinary artist William Klein, who mastered photography with an unequivocal precision, has died at the age of 96. The American-born Klein died Sept. 10 in Paris, where he had lived for most of his adult life. The ICP’s managing director of programming David Campany, who curated the retrospective of Klein’s work that is on view at the ICP in New York through Thursday, confirmed his death on Monday.
25 cloth face masks for running errands or returning to the office
With renewing concerns about the Delta variant, now's a good time to stock up on face masks. We put together a list of favorites from brands such as Etsy, Amazon, Disney and more.
Chase adds new transfer partner to its Ultimate Rewards credit cards
Chase Ultimate Rewards points earned on credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card can now be transferred to Air Canada's Aeroplan frequent flyer program.
It's one of India's tastiest snacks. But there's only one place you can sample the real thing
Savory fried bhujia are deliciously addictive. No wonder Indian city Bikaner is so obsessed with keeping this crispy wonder to itself.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Three out of Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier's four chiildren have a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time. So the Canadian family are traveling the world now to store up "visual memories" for later.
