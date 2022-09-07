Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
KCRG.com
Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa landowners sued over survey
(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
cbs2iowa.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Iowa man claims police officer tased him without provocation
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown man said he was wrongly detained and a stun gun was used on him by a police officer. Now, he's suing the department. In court filings, Elder Soto Tejada said in March, Marshall County police Officer Ryan Dehl followed Tejeda to his home to discuss a traffic violation.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed; cancelled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doctor has ruled a Cedar Rapids man accused of beating a woman to death as incompetent to stand trial. Arthur Flowers, 62, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22 year-old Emily Leonard at Flowers’ home this past April. Flowers initially told police Leonard overdosed but police say she had obvious head injuries and officers found splattered blood in the home and a wooden board with blood on it.
KCRG.com
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. A large portion of the city of Dubuque is under a precautionary 'boil water' advisory, as of Thursday evening.
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Comments / 0