Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door

On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s week three of high school football in Eastern Iowa. Track the latest scores as they come in from across our region with the KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard. Click here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
OSKALOOSA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating after gunshots damage home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after gunshots damage a northeast side home. The shots fired call came in at 9:45 pm on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Daniels Street NE. Police say the shots damaged a front window of the home...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed; cancelled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD SW on September 6th, 2022 at 11:40 am. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored Jordan shoes. He is 5′1″...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doctor has ruled a Cedar Rapids man accused of beating a woman to death as incompetent to stand trial. Arthur Flowers, 62, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22 year-old Emily Leonard at Flowers’ home this past April. Flowers initially told police Leonard overdosed but police say she had obvious head injuries and officers found splattered blood in the home and a wooden board with blood on it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
offtackleempire.com

Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football

Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
AMES, IA

