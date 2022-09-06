Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
Texas Has 3 Of The Most Frightening Haunted Attractions In The US & They’re Scary AF
As October inches closer, those seasonal feelings might start to creep over and you soon might become in the mood for a true scare. Sure, you can binge all the scary movies you want, but nothing beats something a little more immersive like local haunted houses and experiences. If you...
Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas
While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it's basically fall.
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
Dallas Observer
Denton's Cool Beans Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After 'Threats' and 'Aggressive Phone Calls'
Denton’s Cool Beans Bar and Grill has canceled a Disney-themed drag brunch performance scheduled for Sunday, citing "aggressive phone calls" and "threats." Cool Beans announced its decision to cancel the event Thursday night, hours after right-wing media figure Sara Gonzales urged her Twitter followers to protest the event. Gonzales,...
texasstandard.org
Tarrant County College offers pilot pipeline, but requires long runway to fill industry shortages
Mathiew Weiss always wanted to fly. As a child, Weiss remembers seeing the planes take off at the airport when his father went on business trips. “From there on, it was watching videos and toys and things like that,” he said. “And it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
Centurion Buys Ranch in Gunter with an Eye on Access to Sherman Chip Plants
Once again, the smallest of tech products are creating big plans in housing from Centurion American Development Group. The Farmers Branch-based developer has taken advantage of plans to build semiconductor plants near Sherman by recently buying a 500-acre property in the Grayson County city of Gunter. Centurion plans to build...
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
nypressnews.com
Big Tex fit check: He’s getting a new shirt, so let’s grade his looks through the years
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
A Texas town gets its portrait on a silo
Australian artist Guido Van Helten is known for his large-scale murals, often painted on abandoned industrial sites. Now he's telling the stories of McKinney, Texas, on the sides of its grain silos.
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
tpr.org
When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
COVID-19 cases spike among North Texas kids as flu season arrives early
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — COVID-19 cases in Dallas County are up by 32% right now, according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.Pediatric COVID-19 cases are up 51%, with school-age groups driving the growth."What we're seeing is that every age demographic has gone down in cases over the last two weeks," said Dr. Joseph Chang, the Chief Medical Officer of Parkland Health. "Except for one, and that is the zero to 17-year-old pediatric group. It's no coincidence that about two weeks ago, we saw all of DFW basically open up for school again."Dr. Chang says the worry is that the pediatric group...
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
