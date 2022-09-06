ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Three Strikes#Defense Lawyers#Democratic#Fox News Digital#Mcdonald#E 4th St
The Independent

California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief

A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
ADA, OK
BET

Pregnant Black Activist To Have Prison Sentencing Reconsidered

As her due date approaches, a pregnant Black activist is seeking a lesser prison sentence amid rising health concerns. According to the Associated Press, Brittany Martin, 34, is serving a four-year sentence for her behavior at racial justice protests. She has a baby due in November, and her lawyers are working to get the mother of four younger children from behind bars.
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy