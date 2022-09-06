Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
Marc Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter, but the Black man was acquitted of murder in a case centering Georgia's controversial Stand Your Ground law. The post Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case appeared first on NewsOne.
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California woman and ex-boyfriend found dead after vanishing around same time as Kiely Rodni
A California woman and her ex-boyfriend who vanished around the same time and from the same area as missing teenager Kiely Rodni have been found dead.The bodies of Janette “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County on Wednesday afternoon.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said that a man called 911 shortly after 5pm on Wednesday to report finding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road. Officers responded to the scene where the caller directed...
California police killing: 2, including teen, in custody for fatally shooting off-duty officer
Two people, including one teenager, are in custody for killing an off-duty police officer in Downey, Calif. Off-duty Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car outside a gym in a busy shopping center Monday afternoon, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. One...
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
A bartender and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys extremist group received a record-breaking sentence on Monday among those convicted solely of obstructing Congress on Jan. 6. Joshua Pruitt, 40, nearly came face to face with then-Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the lawmaker was trying to evade the...
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week.Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.The slain couple’s 11-year-old daughter witnessed the carnage and Flores live-streamed the slayings to Facebook, prosecutors told the San Francisco Chronicle.“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Ranch Hand Convinced People To Murder Plastic Surgeon And A Fellow Worker
Shortly before midnight on July 5, 2006, a call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Dr. Esfandiar “Steven” Kadivar, a retired Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, had been shot on his 200-acre pistachio and alfalfa spread in Lancaster, a town in Antelope Valley. The call was...
His Murder Case Dragged On for 20 Years. Thousands Could Be Released Because of It.
MEXICO CITY—Daniel García saw hundreds of men cycle through Dormitory 2, Cell 6 of the Barrientos State Prison. But after nearly two decades behind bars, his trial dragged on. Seventeen years after his arrest for murder, García was eventually released in 2019, still without a verdict, wearing an...
Hawaii Supreme Court Issues Watershed Ruling in Case Where Man Was Illegally Prosecuted for Murder
The highest court in Hawaii on Thursday issued a reprieve for a man prosecutors unlawfully charged with murder in an opinion that is likely to have substantial ripple effects on the state’s legal system. Richard Obrero shot and killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy during a disputed interaction outside of the...
Prisoner seen in Netflix’s The Innocent Man has murder conviction reinstated after previously being granted relief
A prisoner featured in the Netflix documentary series The Innocent Man has had his murder conviction and life sentence reinstated after previously being granted relief.Thomas Ward, known to the public as Tommy Ward, was convicted in 1999 of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada, Oklahoma.In 2020, District Judge Paula Inge vacated his conviction, dismissed the charges against him, and ordered him set free. Ward remained in prison while the state appealed the ruling, The Associated Press reported at the time.However, court documents filed on Monday (29 August) show that on Friday (26 August), Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal...
Oklahoma's governor begins a 2-year judicial killing spree by rejecting clemency for state's death row inmate James Coddington
Gov. Stitt's decision comes after Coddington was recommended for clemency earlier this month. Two dozen more inmates are now slated for execution.
72-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Who Struck Police with a Pole on Jan. 6 to Spend Years Behind Bars
A Pennsylvania man who struck a police officer with a pole bearing a flag expressing support for Donald Trump during the melee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to almost four years behind bars. Howard Charles Richardson, 72, is seen on police body-worn camera footage using...
Death Penalty Fast Facts
Read CNN's Death Penalty Fast Facts to learn more about capital punishment in the United States.
BET
Pregnant Black Activist To Have Prison Sentencing Reconsidered
As her due date approaches, a pregnant Black activist is seeking a lesser prison sentence amid rising health concerns. According to the Associated Press, Brittany Martin, 34, is serving a four-year sentence for her behavior at racial justice protests. She has a baby due in November, and her lawyers are working to get the mother of four younger children from behind bars.
Comments / 0