Sister Defended for Refusing to Get 'Very Large' Tattoo Of Late Niece
"Even taking her grief into account, insisting that someone else permanently mark their body is way out of line," one commenter noted.
Woman Cheered for Dumping Boyfriend Over 'Weird and Embarrassing' Comment
"As her boyfriend, you should be the last person making her feel judged," said one reply on the viral Reddit post.
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Harry Mystery Deepens as Charles Felt Meghan Should Skip Queen Visit—Report
King Charles III asked Prince Harry to visit Queen Elizabeth II alone, according to an unconfirmed report that will likely cause hurt in the Sussex camp.
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
South Africa's EFF referenced the suppression of Kenya's Mau Mau rebellion during the queen's reign in the 1950s.
Meghan and Harry Join William and Kate in Positive Sign for Relationship
Meghan Markle was seen in close proximity with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time since her final royal jobs in 2020.
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Video of Trump Defying Royal Protocol When Meeting Queen Resurfaces
Those revisiting the incident from Trump's visit to the U.K. in 2018 branded him a "worldwide embarrassment" for his actions.
Cops Shut Down Diner as Owner Celebrates Queen's Death With Champagne
The proprietor was allegedly filmed holding a placard saying: "Lizard Liz is dead London Bridge has fallen."
Prince William Leads Senior Royals as Plane Touches Down in Scotland
A flight carrying Prince William and members of the royal family has arrived in Scotland as concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health grows.
U.K.・
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
U.K.・
'The Queen Set Up a Trust Fund for Me, I Cried When She Died'
Queen Elizabeth II's death was a reminder that what we do every day matters, as time is our greatest commodity.
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
What Happens to the Queen's Beloved Dogs Now?
"She adored dogs, they were her first love and they will be her last," one royal expert told Newsweek.
Flooding on Cruise Captured in Dramatic Video Prompts Comparison to Titanic
"Bro...where's Jack, he'll give you a whole float," a TikTok viewer wrote.
Meghan and Harry's One Time U.K. TV Ally Says They Should 'Shut Up'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were told to "shut up" by a TV presenter who fought their corner in the days after the Oprah Winfrey interview.
Airport Workers Accused of 'Mocking' Queen's Health Scare With Floss Dance
Aberdeen Airport has launched an investigation into a video that showed two workers dancing as members of the royal family landed to visit Queen Elizabeth II.
Huskies 'Mad' Over Not Being Allowed on Bed Has Internet in Stitches
The seemingly well-behaved dogs were heard howling away, appearing to be unhappy with the "new arrangement" in a viral video.
