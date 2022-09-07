'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22

Splash News

Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!

Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking great with John Legend and Blake Shelton, plus the return of Gwen Stefani and the new addition of Camila Cabello as coaches, Kelly’s fans are still upset that she won’t be there. The 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has been a coach on the show for the past eight seasons, with her acts winning on four different occasions; most recently Girl Named Tom, who won back in December 2021. So what’s the real reason for her absence?!

According to Clarkson herself, she simply wanted to give herself some time to rest, recharge, and decompress after some big life changes, which we assume has a lot to do with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45, which she filed for in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, but was only finalized in August 2021. In a very candid interview with The Today Show on August 23rd, the Grammy-winner said: “I hadn’t had a minute, and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years. So it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host then went on to say that not being on the show allowed her to spend a lot more time with her children, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, over the summer, as her time wasn’t taken up with filming. “The kids were with me and their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana, so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well,” the American Idol alum added. We hope that Kelly will enjoy her time off, but hope even more than she will return for season 23!