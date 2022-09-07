ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Kelly Clarkson Explains The Real Reason Why She Won’t Be Returning For Season 22

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4oio_0hlD4Rn400
Splash News

Kelly Clarkson just revealed the real reason why she won’t be appearing on the latest season of The Voice, after leaving her fans completely devastated when they found out that she wouldn’t be returning for season 22!

Although the brand new season of The Voice is already looking great with John Legend and Blake Shelton, plus the return of Gwen Stefani and the new addition of Camila Cabello as coaches, Kelly’s fans are still upset that she won’t be there. The 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has been a coach on the show for the past eight seasons, with her acts winning on four different occasions; most recently Girl Named Tom, who won back in December 2021. So what’s the real reason for her absence?!

According to Clarkson herself, she simply wanted to give herself some time to rest, recharge, and decompress after some big life changes, which we assume has a lot to do with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45, which she filed for in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, but was only finalized in August 2021. In a very candid interview with The Today Show on August 23rd, the Grammy-winner said: “I hadn’t had a minute, and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years. So it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host then went on to say that not being on the show allowed her to spend a lot more time with her children, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, over the summer, as her time wasn’t taken up with filming. “The kids were with me and their dad. It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana, so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well,” the American Idol alum added. We hope that Kelly will enjoy her time off, but hope even more than she will return for season 23!

Comments / 17

AP_001248.34bdb5f51c4b472da6bf46c9cd7214c4.0147
2d ago

Music Industry is Tough! Respect you for putting your children as top priority. Divorce is hard on them and pulling back some, shows great parenting. God first, family second work third. May God lift you on the bad days and his grace give you strength ❤️

Reply
3
Related
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
shefinds

Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Voice#Kellyclarkson
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy