Morris County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where

In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell. The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider,...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport

An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
HAZLET, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Man Charged With Oxycocone Distribution in Bergen County

NORTH BERGEN MAN CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF OXYCODONE FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN EAST RUTHERFORD. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 44-year old, Christopher Novembre, who is employed as a builder. Novembre lives at 9128 Newkirk Avenue in North Bergen. He was arrested on drug charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the East Rutherford Police Department under the direction of Chief Dennis M. Rivelli and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES

State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
