Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
wrnjradio.com
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County – Here’s where
In an effort to combat drunk driving, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will have checkpoints set up again this weekend in Shrewsbury and Howell. The Shrewsbury checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. Friday on Route 35. It will run until 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider,...
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
84-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane veers off runway at N.J. airport
An 84-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after the small plane he was piloting ran off a runway at Essex County Airport in Fairfield, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, twice aborted take-offs — once because the passenger door on the 52-year-old plane was not properly closed and another time for unknown reasons, according to Fairfield police.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Man Charged With Oxycocone Distribution in Bergen County
NORTH BERGEN MAN CHARGED WITH DISTRIBUTION OF OXYCODONE FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN EAST RUTHERFORD. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 44-year old, Christopher Novembre, who is employed as a builder. Novembre lives at 9128 Newkirk Avenue in North Bergen. He was arrested on drug charges. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, the East Rutherford Police Department under the direction of Chief Dennis M. Rivelli and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
ocscanner.news
MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES
State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
How’s the new circle in Morristown, NJ? You’d be surprised
You would think that New Jerseyans have had enough of traffic circles. We all know the difficulty in navigating a traffic circle when other people are not following protocol. And of course, if you know, you know. There’s nothing complicated about navigating a traffic circle. There is one rule. Yield...
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault Line
Ramapo fault line has triggered a series of earthquakes in New Jersey.(@ananaline/iStock) Shaking things up for New Jersey as summer turns to fall in 2022, New Jersey has felt two earthquakes within this past week!
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
