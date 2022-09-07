Read full article on original website
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
Lullaby RI Baby Expo – Sept. 10th
New parents? Expecting? You won’t want to miss LULLABY RI BABY EXPO on September 10, 2022 from 12-3 p.m. at the Kinney Bungalow, 505 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett, RI. Connect with a variety of baby/child/parenting vendors – everything from books to photography to medical imaging and more!. Free...
9-11 Wall of Hope Monument restoration weekend
The 9-11 Wall of Hope Monument organization is thrilled to announce that the WALL OF HOPE restoration is now in its final stages. This weekend congregants from Grace Church, Providence, are volunteering to paint 43 steel frames in preparation for the installation. Volunteers will gather at a downtown warehouse, donated by Tavares, LLC (210 West Exchange Street), where all of the tiles are currently stored. The Grace Church volunteers will be working Saturday from 9am to noon, and worked on Friday.
RI remembers Sept. 11th with events – all those who fly flags join in lowering them
Governor Dan McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos released the following statements to mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001:. “It has been 21 years since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. We mourn the lives that were lost on that morning, including nine of our fellow Rhode Islanders. We also remain steadfast in our commitment to honoring their memory and standing with their families because we know that their loved ones’ courage, like the spirit of this nation, is strong and can never be broken.
RI Weather for September 11, 2022 – John Donnelly
Cloud cover increases through the day as low pressure creeps in from the southwest, some light showers beginning in the overnight hours into Monday. Morning lows in the mid 60’s rise to the low 80’s with a still light westerly breeze. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah,...
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
Providence Mayoral & Ward 3 candidates shift, clarify positions on Hope Street bike trail
With election scheduled for Tuesday, and in response to requests for what the candidates’ positions were we reached out to three candidates for mayor of Providence, all Democrats, and four candidates running for city council from Ward 3, three Democrats and one independent, to get their views on the controversial bike trail trial on Hope Street scheduled for the first week of October.
Gimme’ Shelter – Earl, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hi! I’m Earl and I am about 2 to 3 years old. I came in injured, but I am feeling better, I was bit in the leg, can you believe it?! That’s probably where I got the FIV from 🙁 no worries, that doesn’t bother me at all!
Cranston communities rattled by “non-stop gunfire” from police training center (VIDEO)
Neighbors in the vicinity of the Cranston Police Academy Training Center are raising alarm at what has become, they say, nearly non-stop sounds of automatic weapons firing echoing into their homes, and in constant earshot of the students at Cranston West. The Training Center has been doing weapons training at...
