UFC 279 LIVE: Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
