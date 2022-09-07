Read full article on original website
Related
These Recycled Vintage Airliners Could Fulfill Your RV Dreams
People are all about trying to recycle and repurpose these days. Some people are even trying to recycle vintage airliners that could fuel their RV dreams. The post These Recycled Vintage Airliners Could Fulfill Your RV Dreams appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com
This 3-wheeled BMW R100 custom build takes inspiration from pre-war racecars
Designed by Cumpert Contraptions, this custom BMW build is just that – an oddball contraption that captivates the eye with its retropunk demeanor. Resting on three wheels instead of the usual two, this quirky beauty once used to be a 1992-model BMW R100R Mystic, which Tim Cumpert got his hands on for his mad-scientist project. He sawed the front off, replacing it with a chassis taken from an ATV, and built out his vision using that as his framework. “The three-wheeler was inspired by pre-war racing cars, which I am a big fan of,” he told Bike EXIF. “When I started this project back in 2012, Morgan had just released their new 3 Wheeler. But the main drive for this project, was that I wanted to try my hand at sheet aluminum fabrication.”
If Your Car’s Belts Are Noisy, This Is What It Means
Many years ago, while I worked as an auto mechanic, a customer brought in their vehicle complaining about a noisy fan belt. This was when self-adjusting serpentine belts first came on the scene. Back in those days, the quick fix was spraying it with belt dressing. Unfortunately for me, because...
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is a "Living Vehicle"?
In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.
WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease
This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
Why You Should Buy an E-bike Instead of an Electric Vehicle
Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to shoot up, electric vehicles were having a moment. The ad lineup for the Super Bowl is a reasonable barometer of automakers’ priorities, and for the 2022 game, six companies, from Chevy to newcomer Polestar, ran commercials featuring electric vehicles (up from just one last year).
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Did Texas-based electric powersports company Volcon just quietly unveil its first e-bike?
It sure looks that way, thanks to several new photos posted on the brand’s social media accounts showing what appears to be a Volcon-branded electric bike called the Volcon Brat. The electric bike seen in the images takes on what we often refer to as “Super73 styling,” named after...
Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction
VanDerBrink AuctionsApproximately 300 '50s and 60's American cars are up for grabs, all from the collection of Randy Milan.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
Check engine light on? Common causes, symptoms and fixes
Engine light on car dashboard.(shutterstock/andriano.cz) Your car’s dashboard has a specific “check engine” light that can indicate a spectrum of issues. Mostly yellow in color and shaped like an engine, this light is something you should not ignore, especially if it has stayed illuminated for a while.
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Boat of the Week: Meet the Lightning-Fast Electric Catamaran That Just Shattered a Speed Record
Ten years ago, electric boats were mostly tiny barges that puttered for an hour around the marina. In the last year, they’ve moved fairly aggressively into the sportboat world, with dozens of new brands. Earlier this week, a 32-ft. power catamaran blew past a crowd of thousands at 109 mph. That not only gave electric boats a spot in the high performance record books, but shattered the notion that electric vessels are all slow boats to China. The Hellkat Powerboats V32 racing cat, designed to handle Vision Marine’s battery packs and twin 180-hp electric outboards, has rewritten the rules of electric boating,...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed Comes Exclusively with 6.0-Liter W-12
The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed is powered by the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine that produces 626 hp and 664 pound-feet of torque. The Speed is set apart by dark trim, unique 22-inch wheels, and lots of speed badges. The W-12 is no longer offered in the base $200,000...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Fleet Joins London Ambulance Service
Law enforcement and emergency services are showing increasing interest in the Ford Mustang Mach-E as fleet vehicles in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions. As Ford Authority previously detailed, the electric crossover was the first EV to pass Michigan State Police tests, and was spotted in use by the FBI for day-to-day operations. It’s also been used to help train ambulance drivers in the Netherlands as they learn to navigate traffic. Now, a fleet of converted Mustang Mach-E models have joined the London Ambulance Service for rescue operations.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
RideApart
Life With UBCO 2x2 ADV Conclusion: Get You A Bike That Can Do Both
It’s hard to feel indifferent about a bike after you’ve lived with it for a little while, and gotten to know its strengths, quirks, and faults up close. Still, everything comes to an end at some point—and loaner bikes have to return from whence they came. So, after spending a few weeks with the UBCO 2x2 ADV, what are my lasting impressions?
Comments / 0