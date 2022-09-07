Read full article on original website
People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — On paper, there was no reason to believe that Appalachian State would have a chance Saturday against No. 6 Texas A&M. But Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark, who makes 10 times less than the over $9 million Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher receives each season at the Southeastern Conference school, made it clear to his 18 1/2-point underdog team that the game is not played on paper and mindset would mean everything. “The key was belief,” an exhausted Clark said. “You have to believe in yourself and believe in this program. I told them take the logo off of the helmet, take the logo off the field and let’s go play football.” And play football they did, with Chase Brice throwing for 134 yards and a touchdown and a stingy defense taking advantage of two turnovers to stun the Aggies 17-14.
