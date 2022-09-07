ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Double record-breaking day for Bakersfield

Today will go in the history books as the hottest day ever recorded in Bakersfield for September, with a high of 115° it was so hot today that we broke two existing records. The daily record of 111° degrees was set back in 1904, as well as the monthly of 112° degrees was set back […]
Kern County could see rain from Tropical Storm Kay this weekend

We wrapped up the work week with another triple digit day across Kern County. A cooldown is expected this weekend with temps near average in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms over the valley floor, mountains and desert this evening and as moisture from weakening Tropical […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
City
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts

The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
FFX: Week 4 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty and Buchanan are two of the Central Valley’s top football programs and are developing a bitter rivalry. The two teams meet up in the FFX Game of the Week. The schools have each ended one another’s season in three years in a row and this season are ranked #1 and […]
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded

California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield

Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
Baking in the Bakersfield heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
1.5k flags collected for Tehachapi 9/11 flag retirement ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding a flag retirement ceremony and 9/11 remembrance event at the Tehachapi Rodeo & Event Center on Sept. 11. at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. Approximately 1,500 flags have been collected from the Tehachapi community and will receive a proper retirement, according […]
No further outages in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
