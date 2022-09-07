Read full article on original website
Double record-breaking day for Bakersfield
Today will go in the history books as the hottest day ever recorded in Bakersfield for September, with a high of 115° it was so hot today that we broke two existing records. The daily record of 111° degrees was set back in 1904, as well as the monthly of 112° degrees was set back […]
Kern County could see rain from Tropical Storm Kay this weekend
We wrapped up the work week with another triple digit day across Kern County. A cooldown is expected this weekend with temps near average in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms over the valley floor, mountains and desert this evening and as moisture from weakening Tropical […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 9, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted high-risk sex offender and parolee at large. Marshals are looking for Brian Torres, 29. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great bodily injury and sexual battery. Torres has family and residential ties to Bakersfield. […]
Heat, fire, smoke — hurricane? — wreaking havoc, concerns on California high school football
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — On top of preparing for the biggest high school football game in California this week, Liberty-Bakersfield coach Bryan Nixon was asked Wednesday about battling the oppressive heat wave that has rocked and drained most of the Golden State, particularly those off the coast. In ...
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts
The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
FFX: Week 4 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty and Buchanan are two of the Central Valley’s top football programs and are developing a bitter rivalry. The two teams meet up in the FFX Game of the Week. The schools have each ended one another’s season in three years in a row and this season are ranked #1 and […]
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded
California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
Baking in the Bakersfield heat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat like this can prevent people from doing a lot of things they would normally do without much thought. But oppressive heat can also present us with opportunities that might not otherwise be feasible. We can look at these record-setting temperatures in any number of ways. We can complain miserably, we […]
Bakersfield fire – Horror pictures show flames at Fallas store in Kern County as firefighters work to control blaze
HARROWING pictures show flames shooting out of a local discount store, sending shoppers fleeing. A large three-alarm fire broke out at a Fallas Store in Bakersfield, California, on Friday morning. Photo from the scene showed firefighters drenching the property with water as black smoke billowed out of the top and...
Bakersfield natives recall witnessing 9/11 firsthand
Two Bakersfield natives tell 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann how they not only witnessed 9/11 firsthand in New York, but they also narrowly avoided being in the Twin Towers when the planes hit that day.
Bakersfield Life featured 2 men on the cover of its ‘women’s’ issue. Chaos ensued.
The ignorant editorial choices deserved all of the pushback, writes Ariana Bindman.
Road closures in Bakersfield starting on Monday, September 12th
Starting on Monday, September 12th, 2022, there will be various road closures in and around the Bakersfield area.
1.5k flags collected for Tehachapi 9/11 flag retirement ceremony
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is holding a flag retirement ceremony and 9/11 remembrance event at the Tehachapi Rodeo & Event Center on Sept. 11. at 4 p.m. The event is open to the public. Approximately 1,500 flags have been collected from the Tehachapi community and will receive a proper retirement, according […]
Labor Day sees busy campgrounds in the Kern Valley
Whether it was the triple-digit temperatures or the Castaic Fire road closures, the holiday weekend closed with campgrounds near full and room for more in the dispersed areas.
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
No further outages in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As of 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, there are no further power outages in southwest Bakersfield. --- Pacific Gas & Electric report that 867 customers are without power in southwest Bakersfield. Power went out around 9:41 p.m. Customers from Ming Avenue and Wilson Road to Sage Drive...
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
