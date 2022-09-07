ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman sustained a right hamstring tear in training on Friday, the Bundesliga club said. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the injury and that the player will be out of action “for the time being.” It did not specify how long that time will be.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Uefa Champions League#The Champions League#Real Madrid#American#Club
NBC Sports

PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception. Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea aiming to appoint sporting director before World Cup - sources

Chelsea are aiming to appoint a sporting director before the World Cup in November and new head coach Graham Potter will be involved in the selection process, sources have told ESPN. Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have met with several potential candidates and are keen to make an...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy salvages late point

Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an added-time penalty as Bayern Munich drew their third consecutive Bundesliga game. Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot. Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Boehly makes whirlwind entrance to English soccer at Chelsea

For someone with little experience in soccer, American businessman Todd Boehly sure has made some big calls in his first 100 days as the face of Chelsea’s new ownership. His first major decision really raised eyebrows: Boehly, Chelsea announced early in the offseason, would not just be the club’s new chairman but also its interim sporting director in charge of recruitment. There followed the kind of summer spending spree never seen before in English soccer, an outlay of nearly $300 million on new players. Uncapped French center back Wesley Fofana arrived for $80 million, Marc Cucurella — with one appearance for Spain — joined for $65 million, and Raheem Sterling was sold by Manchester City to Chelsea for nearly $60 million. And then, this week, Boehly ruthlessly fires Thomas Tuchel — Chelsea’s Champions League-winning manager from last year — just one month and seven games into the season and replaces him with Graham Potter, reportedly paying around $25 million in compensation to Brighton to get his man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Edin Terzic is pretty happy to see Gio Reyna get his groove back

Edin Terzic sounds pretty happy to have Giovanni Reyna back. After an injury-hit campaign in 2021-22, the U.S. international is being brought along slowly this season to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks. But Borussia Dortmund head coach Terzic felt confident enough to put Reyna in Tuesday’s Champions League match against FC Copenhagen when Thorgan Hazard went down injured in the first half. Reyna repaid that faith in spades, becoming the first American to tally two Champions League assists in a game in a 3-0 win over the Danish side. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s league match against RB Leipzig, Terzic said that although he...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy