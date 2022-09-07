ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont

No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle

MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WNYT

Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
BENNINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US

Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End

Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
probrewer.com

7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,000 )

7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
CLAREMONT, NH

