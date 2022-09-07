Read full article on original website
Related
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont
No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
Addison Independent
Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle
MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Apple Barn in Bennington re-opens with new owner
BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Apple Barn has re-opened its doors to customers in Bennington. Sarah Albright has taken over the historic shop. A soft open was held last weekend, but the bakery is in full swing thanks to the help of former employees and new team members. The shop...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police
A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
WCAX
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
Boston Hospital Executive Named Next UVM Health Network CEO
The University of Vermont Health Network has named its next leader. Dr. Sunil “Sunny” Eappen, an executive at the Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will take over as chief executive officer and president of Vermont's biggest health network starting in late November. He will succeed Dr. John...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
mynbc5.com
Finding a family: Vermont marching band about more than playing music
JERICHO, Vt. — The Mount Mansfield Union High School marching band had their first field practice of the year on Wednesday. But for this group of students, marching band isn't just about playing music — it's about the family they've forged through years of practice and hard work.
probrewer.com
7 Bbl BBT Full Jacketed ( $5,000 )
7 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank. Sprayball, CIP ARM, Perlick Sample Port, Carbonation Stone, Port for Temp Gauge (not included sorry). Two Butterfly Valves We are selling these to purchase one larger to match new tanks. More than one available. 39 inch Diameter 89 inches Tall. On Pallets Ready to...
Comments / 0