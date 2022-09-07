NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO