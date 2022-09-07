ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWA Wrestler Featured On Cobra Kai, John Morrison To Debut ‘Unusual’ Gimmick, More

NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The English monarch passed after serving as the Queen for 70 years. Following the news of her Majesty passing away, the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. You can check out some tweets from William Regal, Paige,...
