World

Kay Short
3d ago

I feel sorry for the Queen, 96, in frail health, recently lost her husband, nearing the end of her reign, and she has to deal with entitled brats denigrating the family for money. Enjoying luxury 99% of the world will never experience and they're the victims.

munzie
3d ago

Sometimes celebs would do well to rein in their PR firms. There is an overdose of Meghan and Harry along with Harry styles and Olivia. People just get sick of all the articles

dar Co
3d ago

someone needs to shut this B up already .. she is just a Superior LIAR and manipulated everything to make it all about HER .. even using sound bites from other times that weren't even said 😲 HARRY GET RID OF THIS LYING THING 🤣

Related
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview And Royal Family Now: 'I'm Still Healing'

Meghan Markle just sat down for her first major cover interview of 2022, and the former royal graced the ‘Fall Fashion’ issue cover of New York Magazine‘s The Cut. The retired Suits actress, 41, opened up about her current relationship with the royal family, finally feeling able to speak more about her experiences, and what the strained relationship between the Sussexes and husband Prince Harry‘s family could mean looking forward. With this profile arriving just a few days after the debut of Markle’s long-awaited Spotify podcast Archetypes, the piece went viral on Twitter soon after being published.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn

A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

