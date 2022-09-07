Read full article on original website
Related
tripsavvy.com
Japan Now Allows Individual Tourists to Enter—But There's a Catch
Traveling to Japan just got a little easier. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022, Japan now allows non-escorted travelers—as long as they book their trip through a travel agency. Japan has seen one of the most cautious reopenings. Borders were only just opened on June 10, 2022 for tourists booked into guided tours. While the country is loosening its current restrictions—including doing away with the mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for certain travelers—it’s not quite open season for travelers just yet.
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.
Google Flights analyzed five years worth of data to determine the best timeframes for booking flights and getting the cheapest fares.
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 6 of my favorite ports I've visited.
Some of my favorite places to disembark — from Santorini, Greece, to Sitka, Alaska — are off the beaten path and deserve travelers' attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
Time Out Global
4 Tokyo pizzerias are in the world’s 100 best pizzas list for 2022
These days, you don’t have to travel to Italy to eat amazing pizza. In fact, you don’t even have to leave Tokyo, as four pizzerias in the city are now ranked in the world's 100 best pizzerias list by 50 Top Pizza. The online guide curates the world’s...
Time Out Global
Here’s why Japan’s highly-coveted fruits make a thoughtful gift
As far as the hierarchy of fruit goes, it’s Japan that ranks an easy first. Fruit hailing from the land of the rising sun are like no other – they’ve got the glossiest and sweetest, with many going gaga over plump Kyoho grapes and vibrantly red strawberries.
ASIA・
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
This Is The Happiest Destination In North America For Travelers — Plus The Entire Top 10
Take any flight heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and the feeling of excitement and anticipation is palpable. The mood isn’t necessarily the same on departures. The expectations of a trip to Las Vegas and all it has to offer are one reason why Club Med...
travelawaits.com
I’ve Been Traveling On Airline Credit Card Miles For Over 10 Years
Since 2006, I have flown to Italy, France, Spain, and the UK –– 12 flights in total –– and each flight has cost less than $100. I paid for them with miles earned by purchasing everyday necessities like groceries, toiletries, and gasoline, with an airline credit card that earns miles for every dollar spent.
Time Out Global
How people in London are reacting to the Queen’s death
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died, triggering a 12-day period of mourning across the country. Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the Queen was the second longest-reigning sovereign in history (behind Louis XIV), sitting on the throne for 70 years and reigning until her death aged 96. This morning, as thousands...
U.K.・
Time Out Global
First look: See inside the newly revamped Queen Sirikit Center ahead of the APEC Summit in November
After three years of rebuilding everything from the ground up, the all-new Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is finally ready to open to the public. The center is now five times bigger and boasts a sprawling exhibition and retail space of 300,000 square meters (equivalent to 50 football fields) that can cater to up to 100,000 visitors a day. There are two massive interconnected exhibition halls, two seminar halls and around 50 meeting rooms.
travelnoire.com
How To Find Cheapest Airline Tickets For Holiday Travel
Holiday travel is just around the corner, and affordability is top of mind for many people. From April to August this year, searches for ‘ cheapest airline tickets ‘ surged by more than 240% in the U.S. During this same period, the top-searched questions related to air travel included “when is the best time to book a flight?” and “how to find cheap flights?”.
Travel news: Wild weather, clifftop hotels and all eyes on the UK
In our travel round-up this week, we bring you lightning strikes, rainbow ice caves, clifftop hotels and tales of romance. And as the world is rocked by the news of Queen Elizabeth's death, we want to know if it's affecting your travel plans.
Time Out Global
How the world is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96, people around the world have been paying tribute to the woman who ruled 32 countries and visited 117 in her 70-year reign. Her passing was marked by newspaper front pages on every continent, and even some high-profile republicans paid personal tributes. Here are some of the reactions from around the world so far.
Time Out Global
Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?
While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family...
Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel and Resort Properties
You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points per qualifying night for staying at new hotel and resort properties around the world during specified offer periods, which became effective as of Wednesday, May 1, 2019…. Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel...
Time Out Global
Here's how Australia will memorialise the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II
On the morning of September 9, Australians woke to the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign had come to a close. The Queen passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after several months of declining health. She was aged 96. There will now follow a number of formalities in Commonwealth countries including Australia to memorialise and mourn the late Head of State.
Hundreds of passengers put through security again after one person on flight ‘inadvertently’ missed screening
Some 200 passengers on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Melbourne were greeted with an unpleasant surprise when they landed at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday: they would have to go through security again.After Qantas flight QF487 landed, bewildered passengers were forced to wait for 15 minutes on the plane and then at a gate before being escorted back to the arrival hall to go through the security process for a flight that had already been completed. The reason for the second screening, a Qantas spokesperson later confirmed in a statement to The Guardian, was that at least one of...
Time Out Global
Haw Par Music will cease operations on December 1
The Hong Kong Government announced yesterday that Haw Par Music would cease operations, and its headquarters, Haw Par Mansion, will be returned to the Government on December 1. Haw Par Music is a project under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme in which Haw Par Mansion, a Grade One...
Comments / 0