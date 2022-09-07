ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn once tried to make a Hitman movie – but was rejected

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQNX2_0hlCoxoU00

James Gunn has once again spoken about his attempts to make a Hitman movie. The Guardians of the Galaxy director responded to a question on Twitter asking about which video game series would make a great film with an answer about his rejected Hitman pitch.

"Weeks before I got Guardians I pitched a Hitman movie," Gunn said , in reference to the stealth series starring bald assassin Agent 47. "The studio really wanted to hire me, but a producer on the project did not. I was bummed then, but thank God, because I would have never been able to do GotG if they had said yes!"

Gunn has broached this topic before in a now-deleted tweet (H/T AV Club ), revealing in 2017 that the reason he was turned down from the project was due to “producers at the time” not wanting an R-Rated Hitman movie. Go figure.

Of course, things turned out for the best for all parties. Gunn was launched into the stratosphere with a pair of Guardians movies and Hitman reinvented itself – fresh off the divisive Hitman: Absolution and a middling 2007 film adaptation – with its stellar World of Assassination trilogy.

Gunn is now focused on capping off the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The third movie, set for release on May 5, 2023, had its first trailer at San Diego Comic-Con in July . Gunn, though, has said he isn’t ready to show it to the public just yet .

"I wish you could have [seen it] too," Gunn said on Twitter. "But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection – remember we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!"

For more on what else is coming to the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader from Incredible Hulk in Captain America 4

Some 14 years after he first appeared in the MCU, Tim Blake Nelson is finally returning to the series. He originally played The Leader in The Incredible Hulk opposite Edward Norton – and, because that movie is widely seen as the forgotten child of the Marvel universe thanks to being a Universal release, Nelson was not expected to ever come back. However, he will return in Captain America: New World Order, the fourth Captain America movie.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil gives She-Hulk some important advice in new trailer

Marvel has released an all-new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ahead of the Disney Plus show's fifth episode. In the trailer, Titania takes a shot at Jen by trademarking the name 'She-Hulk' before she even has a chance. Jen admits that even though she doesn't like the name, there are aspects of her superpowers that she actually does like – such as her flawless long hair, ability to drink as much as she wants without getting a hangover, and the fact that she can finally walk alone at night without the fear of being attacked.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
GamesRadar

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage previews at D23

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Marvel Phase 5 in a big way, Kevin Feige promised at D23. During the massive Marvel panel at the conference, footage from the movie was played in front of the audience – however, it has not yet been made available online. Luckily, Total Film was on the ground and can reveal what happened.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#World Of Assassination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar

Ironheart trailer debuts at D23 and reveals Anthony Ramos' new Marvel villain

The first teaser trailer for new Disney Plus series Ironheart was shown behind closed doors during the Marvel panel at D23, where Total Film was on the ground in LA. In the teaser, Riri (Dominique Thorne) has a suit of armor – which may belong to Tony Stark, Rhodey, or someone else entirely – and says "I want to build something like that, but better." The trailer revealed that In the Heights' Anthony Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood, while Community's Jim Rash is back as his MIT character from Captain America: Civil War.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

She-Hulk star Ginger Gonzaga explains why it was "so important" for Nikki to be queer in the show

Exclusive: The Marvel newbie tells Total Film how "special" it is to highlight her character's open-mindedness to dating. It's official: She-Hulk's Nikki Ramos is one of the MCU's few LGBTQ+ characters. The Marvel show confirmed her queerness with one quick, clever line (much like how Loki did in Loki) in episode 4, and now, actor Ginger Gonzaga has explained why it was "so important" for her sexuality to be established – albeit briefly – onscreen.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting not one, not two, but three DLC updates after launch, one of which will contain Rayman as a playable hero. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting a bunch of free DLC post-launch. As revealed by the series' creative director Davide Soliani, the development team behind Mario + Rabbids have "so many wild ideas" they want to explore and one of which brings a beloved Ubisoft character into the tactical game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

First look at Pixar's Elemental unveiled at D23

Pixar's next major movie is "visually somewhere between Inside Out and Zootopia" Pixar revealed a first look at its new animated movie Elemental at D23. The footage was shown behind closed doors and has not been revealed online – however, we were in the room, and can report that the movie is visually somewhere between Inside Out and Zootopia.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

The Walking Dead: Last Mile might just be a glimpse into the future of gaming

The creators of The Walking Dead: Last Mile on how 'Massive Interactive Live Events' are putting player choices front and center. Is The Walking Dead: Last Mile the future of video games? During my 30-minute sit down at Gamescom 2022 with the game's architects, Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Technologies, I asked myself this question more than once. As a Facebook Gaming exclusive (opens in new tab), the Alaska-set episodic interactive narrative game is part-Telltale, part-visual novel, part-Farmville, and part-live studio TV show; wherein important decisions that have major in-game consequences are put to a community vote every week over the course of four months.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy