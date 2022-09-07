When I think of figures who wear the same outfit over and over to brilliant effect, two names come to mind: Karl Lagerfeld and the Queen of England. Uniforms are the surest way of expressing power through clothes. Seeing a person in the same outfit over and over fixes them in your mind; the flush of visual cues becomes codified into expressions of that person’s most deep-seated values. Lagerfeld, with his ruffled blouses tucked into Hedi Slimane’s skintight jeans, wanted us to see him as a 19th century gentleman-snob yanked gleefully into these sexy modern times to tell us what’s chic.

