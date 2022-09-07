Read full article on original website
Once reserved for the spinning racks inside your local gas station or convenience store, sporty sunglasses are having a major moment. Ignited by the industry's never-ending fascination with biker fashion, the sleek (and practical) silhouette's rise to popularity is yet another product of circular trends from past decades. And because everything always comes back in style eventually, it was only a matter of time before the functional sunglasses became a modern-day trend.
DauphinetteMeandering through the Dauphinette collection is akin to exploring an art gallery, with each garment an artistic celebration of oft overlooked materials. Some looks are delicate celebrations of nature, like the flowing yellow pants adorned with cherry blossoms, while others take an edgier approach to everyday resources, such as the upcycled leather dress affixed with a 1940s mail slot. The kitchen table is on display, with purses made of French pastries and a show-stopping ivory dress composed of more than 400 real eggshells. In venerating the leftovers, the Dauphinette collection is a thoughtful commentary on beauty as it abounds our...
“Work it, girl (Give a twirl!) / Do your thing on the runway,” RuPaul famously exhorted in “Supermodel (You Better Work),” his hit 1992 ode to the coltish catwalk strides of Linda, Naomi, Christy, Cindy, and the rest of the mononymous wonder women of the ’90s. But by the early aughts, much of that singularity and originality had disappeared. It was supplanted by the militaristic stomp of processions of stern-looking young models who didn’t pose as much as pause (quickly) at the end of the runway so the camera pit could snap the kind of flat, standardized slideshow imagery that the dawn of digital media demanded.
When I think of figures who wear the same outfit over and over to brilliant effect, two names come to mind: Karl Lagerfeld and the Queen of England. Uniforms are the surest way of expressing power through clothes. Seeing a person in the same outfit over and over fixes them in your mind; the flush of visual cues becomes codified into expressions of that person’s most deep-seated values. Lagerfeld, with his ruffled blouses tucked into Hedi Slimane’s skintight jeans, wanted us to see him as a 19th century gentleman-snob yanked gleefully into these sexy modern times to tell us what’s chic.
A Countdown of Amal Clooney’s Best Style Moments A Countdown of Amal Clooney’s Best Style Moments. If anyone knows how to dress for a glamorous night out, it's Amal Clooney. Last night, she and husband George Clooney attended the London premiere of his film Ticket to Paradise. Following...
Melvin Sokolsky, a photographer whose fantastical and occasionally surreal work brought an experimental energy to Harper’s Bazaar and fashion imagery in the 1960s, died on August 29 in Beverly Hills, California. He was 88 years old. Sokolsky’s death was announced on Instagram by David Fahey, the co-founder of his...
If you’ve ever dreamed of vacationing at a RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) store, well, now you can. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, RH Guesthouse—the interiors brand’s first hospitality concept—opens in the Meatpacking District, just 300 feet from the RH Gallery flagship store. Housed in a striking 1887 triangular loft building at 55 Gansevoort Street, the property features six rooms and three suites kitted out with soothingly monochromatic furnishings in merino wool, velvet, and stainless steel. RH chairman and CEO (as well as brand avatar) Gary Friedman’s own penthouse occupies the top floor, and is sometimes available for bookings.
