Detroit, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Terrance Ferguson’s wild second touchdown reception

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning said this week he wanted his team to execute the Xs and Os a lot better than they did against Georgia. It’s doubtful he drew this one up. Quarterback Bo Nix threw into coverage and the pass should have been picked off, but the pass was tipped right into tight end Terrance Ferguson’s big mitts and when he turned around with the ball, he had to bounce off a defender, put on a spin move and then score. It was Ferguson’s second touchdown reception of the night and he’s quickly becoming a go-to target for Nix. Hopefully next time, the tight end is a little more open than he was on this play. The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/1568773100602269696Ferguson isn't bad at this sporthttps://twitter.com/Erik_Skopil/status/1568772539534680067Nix got lucky, but the Ducks will take ithttps://twitter.com/jarrid_denney/status/1568772312480247809No Kupp, no Adams, no problemhttps://twitter.com/Adamqg/status/1568773964172001280The Doghttps://twitter.com/Israel_LaRue/status/1568772656367030275Throwbackhttps://twitter.com/FTBains/status/156877264407769907311
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

UFC 279 LIVE: Nate Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
LAS VEGAS, NV

