Read full article on original website
Related
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Autoweek.com
Linus Lundqvist Wins Indy Lights Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Linus Lundqvist, 23, from Stockholm, Sweden, finished sixth in the No. 26 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing entry on Saturday to win the Indy Lights drivers’ championship with one race to go. Sting Ray Robb, 21, from Payette, Idaho, earned his first career victory after starting from the...
Autoweek.com
1984 Toyota Corolla Diesel Is Junkyard Treasure
During the oil crises of the 1970s, diesel fuel was often easier to find and cheaper to buy than gasoline in the United States, and oil-burning Mercedes-Benzes, Volkswagens, and Peugeots sold reasonably well here. Then General Motors jumped in with an Oldsmobile 5.7-liter V8 converted to run on diesel, which...
Autoweek.com
Why Porsche, Red Bull Pull Plug on 2026 F1 Engine Deal
A proposed deal between Red Bull and Porsche would have led to Porsche supplying power units to Red Bull Racing beginning in 2026. Porsche desired an equal stake in the company that operates the race team. Porsche reportedly wanted the team rebranded as Red Bull-Porsche, rather than just joining as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autoweek.com
How the Charging Infrastructure Can Keep Up with California—and EV Sales
Standards call for at least four chargers per station. Stations should be located every 50 miles and within one mile of a highway. Can the federal government compete with Tesla Superchargers?. So the electric-vehicle revolution appears to be a go, as consumer interest grows and automakers race to meet demand...
Autoweek.com
Chevrolet’s Equinox Goes Electric for 2024
Chevrolet plans to electrify its compact SUV offering for 2024, with the new Equinox EV to start at $30,000. Range estimates start at 250-300 miles for FWD offerings and 280 miles for AWD versions, as power numbers range from 210-290 hp and 242-346 lb-ft of torque. With a reworked chassis...
Autoweek.com
Horner: Red Bull F1 Team Can Still 'Achieve the Impossible' without Porsche
Discussions between Porsche and Red Bull for Porsche to become Red Bull's Formula 1 engine supplier collapsed this week. Porsche wanted to acquire a sizeable share in Red Bull, and effectively become a joint entrant. Red Bull was not willing to relinquish its independence. Red Bull believes Porsche “got a...
One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve
This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chrysler’s Making a Performance Car Again After Almost a Decade
ChryslerA Stellantis spokesman says an "extremely limited production" vehicle from Chrysler is on its way soon.
Autoweek.com
Look Out Orange Army, Ferrari Drivers, Livery Going Yellow for F1 Home Race at Monza
Max Verstappen's advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the Formula 1 Drivers' Championship has swelled from a comfortable 38 points to an insurmountable 109. This week, Ferrari has turned up at its home event with a tweaked livery as it continues to commemorate 75 years since its foundation as a company.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
The Top 10 Classic General Motors Vehicles Any Auto Enthusiast Should Own
General Motors has having a tough time in the 21st century. Due to a combination of factors, including a weakening economy, increased competition from domestic and international manufacturers, and a lackluster sales performance, the firm was obliged to kill off well-known brands like Saturn and Pontiac to avoid going bankrupt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoweek.com
IndyCar Great Scott Dixon Faces Latest, Maybe Last, Best Shot to Catch A.J. Foyt
Scott Dixon, who at 42 years old, is the oldest of the five drivers who will be battling it out for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship. Dixon is going for a record-tying seventh IndyCar championship in the season-ending finale. If successful, he will tie legendary A.J. Foyt for most...
Autoweek.com
The Toyota Supra Manual Gives Fans What They Want
Toyota adds a manual transmission to its GR Supra lineup and makes it available on all 3.0-liter, I6-powered models. The manual-transmission GR Supra starts at $53,595 in base form but offers the limited edition A91MT for $59,440. The six-speed manual transmission GR Supra also sees revised final drive gearing compared...
MotorTrend Magazine
2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review: Five Miles Per Gallon. You Heard Me.
Our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is not a fuel-efficient vehicle. There are many wonderful things about Stellantis' monster truck, but fuel economy ain't one of them. This is not news. When we made the Ram TRX the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, efficiency was the only one of our six key criteria it didn't master, and it was also the only part of the vehicle that gave anyone on staff any pause. Looking at the Monroney, the TRX is rated by the EPA at 10/14/12 mpg city/highway/combined.
Ford Wants to Make a Major Change That Customers May Like
Ford (F) wants to put the odds on its side in the battle for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is looking at anything that can give it an edge over its major rivals. It also wants to get rid of everything that is holding it back against Tesla (TSLA) , its number 1 rival, according to CEO Jim Farley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Is an 18-Wheeler Called a Semi-Truck?
Where did semi-trucks get their names? How many different names are used for these big rigs? The post Why Is an 18-Wheeler Called a Semi-Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Carroll Shelby
Carroll Shelby was larger than life; As a racer, a builder, a designer, and a businessman, he was a force to be reckoned with. The post 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Carroll Shelby appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1