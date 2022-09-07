ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoweek.com

1984 Toyota Corolla Diesel Is Junkyard Treasure

During the oil crises of the 1970s, diesel fuel was often easier to find and cheaper to buy than gasoline in the United States, and oil-burning Mercedes-Benzes, Volkswagens, and Peugeots sold reasonably well here. Then General Motors jumped in with an Oldsmobile 5.7-liter V8 converted to run on diesel, which...
Autoweek.com

Why Porsche, Red Bull Pull Plug on 2026 F1 Engine Deal

A proposed deal between Red Bull and Porsche would have led to Porsche supplying power units to Red Bull Racing beginning in 2026. Porsche desired an equal stake in the company that operates the race team. Porsche reportedly wanted the team rebranded as Red Bull-Porsche, rather than just joining as...
Autoweek.com

Chevrolet’s Equinox Goes Electric for 2024

Chevrolet plans to electrify its compact SUV offering for 2024, with the new Equinox EV to start at $30,000. Range estimates start at 250-300 miles for FWD offerings and 280 miles for AWD versions, as power numbers range from 210-290 hp and 242-346 lb-ft of torque. With a reworked chassis...
Autoweek.com

Horner: Red Bull F1 Team Can Still 'Achieve the Impossible' without Porsche

Discussions between Porsche and Red Bull for Porsche to become Red Bull's Formula 1 engine supplier collapsed this week. Porsche wanted to acquire a sizeable share in Red Bull, and effectively become a joint entrant. Red Bull was not willing to relinquish its independence. Red Bull believes Porsche “got a...
Motorious

One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve

This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1954 Buick Roadmaster Convertible which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
TopFutureCars

The Top 10 Classic General Motors Vehicles Any Auto Enthusiast Should Own

General Motors has having a tough time in the 21st century. Due to a combination of factors, including a weakening economy, increased competition from domestic and international manufacturers, and a lackluster sales performance, the firm was obliged to kill off well-known brands like Saturn and Pontiac to avoid going bankrupt.
Autoweek.com

The Toyota Supra Manual Gives Fans What They Want

Toyota adds a manual transmission to its GR Supra lineup and makes it available on all 3.0-liter, I6-powered models. The manual-transmission GR Supra starts at $53,595 in base form but offers the limited edition A91MT for $59,440. The six-speed manual transmission GR Supra also sees revised final drive gearing compared...
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review: Five Miles Per Gallon. You Heard Me.

Our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is not a fuel-efficient vehicle. There are many wonderful things about Stellantis' monster truck, but fuel economy ain't one of them. This is not news. When we made the Ram TRX the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, efficiency was the only one of our six key criteria it didn't master, and it was also the only part of the vehicle that gave anyone on staff any pause. Looking at the Monroney, the TRX is rated by the EPA at 10/14/12 mpg city/highway/combined.
TheStreet

Ford Wants to Make a Major Change That Customers May Like

Ford (F) wants to put the odds on its side in the battle for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is looking at anything that can give it an edge over its major rivals. It also wants to get rid of everything that is holding it back against Tesla (TSLA) , its number 1 rival, according to CEO Jim Farley.
