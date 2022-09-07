Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
IPS drops employee attendance requirement for $1,500 bonuses
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement...
cbs4indy.com
New training to raise awareness for mental health in minority communities
INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide non-profit health provider ASPIN is offering a new training aimed at fighting the stigma around getting help with mental health in minority communities. The training is for community health workers and other trusted members of the community. They will be trained to recognize signs and symptoms...
wrtv.com
'Caring Cradle' provides comfort for families grieving stillborn babies
INDIANAPOLIS — Mementos are all Aly Bentley has to remind her of her first daughter, Evelyn. Evelyn was stillborn at 23 weeks in 2019. "It's a very hard feeling when you're discharged from the hospital and you feel very empty-handed walking away without your child," Aly said. The next...
Southside Times
Roncalli welcomes facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August. He is being called the newest vice president of happiness, Kass is a 2-year-old black lab from ICAN, Indiana Canine Assistance Network. Kass had to complete extensive training throughout his young life that included a temperament test, formal obedience and service work, and multiple public access tests in order to earn the certification of facility dog.
New drug for alopecia sufferers brings hope to community
Alopecia is a rare disease where your immune system attacks your hair follicles causing hair loss. But a new drug provides hope to this community.
cbs4indy.com
YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction skills
INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is open for the government-supported program YouthBuild Indy. It teaches young people trade skills for a career in construction. The program is currently looking for members for its next cohort. The program is for students 18 to 24 who didn’t finish high school living within Marion...
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT.
IACS introduces "preventing euthanasia list" to help at-risk dogs
Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.
'Immediately I knew something wasn't right' | Westfield 6-year-old battling rare cancer for 2nd time; family pushes for more research funding
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Londyn Hoffman was at Riley Hospital for Children on Thursday, receiving her sixth week of chemotherapy. “Londyn has been a Riley kid pretty much her whole life,” said Jenna Hoffman, Londyn’s mom. The Westfield 6-year-old was born with a rare genetic condition, experienced a...
Plainfield tragedy sparks interest in Project Lifesaver program
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More families are reaching out to Hendricks County’s Project Lifesaver following the death of a 4-year-old with autism. So far, the program coordinator reports five families in the county and two outside have requested information on how to sign up since the body of Fiedwenya Fiefe was found.
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority...
Indianapolis Recorder
The Benefits of Walking are Plentiful
Chief Physician Executive at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Walking is free to do and it’s one of the most popular physical activities for adults. Regular walking may lower your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles, and it might also put you in a more positive frame of mind.
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
cbs4indy.com
Family shares 4-year-old’s battle with cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
SPENCER, Ind. — A local family from Spencer, Indiana is sharing their toughest struggles in hopes to shed light on childhood cancer. Just days into Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, four-year-old Maverick Pendleton received a diagnosis his family feared. “I think I have felt every emotion that exists in the...
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
Community Hospital North ending inpatient pediatric, PICU services next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Hospital North has revealed plans to close their inpatient pediatric and PICU services next month. The hospital told 13News their partnership with Riley Children's Health has evolved the use of these services. The decision will not impact newborn care, NICU services or pediatric outpatient surgeries. Also,...
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
wrtv.com
Mother of girl sought in Amber Alert took her from school, shoved principal, court doc says
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother accused in the abduction of her 9-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert took the child while she was at school and shoved a principal when he tried to stop her, a court document alleges. Monica M. Burdine, 34, but didn't have custody rights over...
Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side. His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help. "Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel. Neitzel...
