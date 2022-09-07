ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wfyi.org

IPS drops employee attendance requirement for $1,500 bonuses

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at chalkbeat.org/newsletters. Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New training to raise awareness for mental health in minority communities

INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide non-profit health provider ASPIN is offering a new training aimed at fighting the stigma around getting help with mental health in minority communities. The training is for community health workers and other trusted members of the community. They will be trained to recognize signs and symptoms...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Roncalli welcomes facility dog

Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August. He is being called the newest vice president of happiness, Kass is a 2-year-old black lab from ICAN, Indiana Canine Assistance Network. Kass had to complete extensive training throughout his young life that included a temperament test, formal obedience and service work, and multiple public access tests in order to earn the certification of facility dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction skills

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is open for the government-supported program YouthBuild Indy. It teaches young people trade skills for a career in construction. The program is currently looking for members for its next cohort. The program is for students 18 to 24 who didn’t finish high school living within Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

The Benefits of Walking are Plentiful

Chief Physician Executive at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Walking is free to do and it’s one of the most popular physical activities for adults. Regular walking may lower your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles, and it might also put you in a more positive frame of mind.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

