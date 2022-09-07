Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-UN chief appeals for "massive" help for flooded Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to the world for massive help for Pakistan on Friday as he arrived to support its response to a flood disaster that both he and the government have blamed on climate change. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in...
UPDATE 1-'Global crisis, global response': U.N. chief urges support for flood-hit Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan to urge Russia to sends goods through Black Sea corridor - media
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will urge Moscow to send goods though a U.N.-backed Black Sea corridor when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday, seeking to keep Russia engaged in the arrangement. The export corridor aims to avert a...
UPDATE 1-Putin expects to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it expected President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week. Putin said on Wednesday that Russia...
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia to export 30 mln tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50 mln
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would export 30 million tonnes of grain by the end of the year, and was ready to increase this volume to 50 million tonnes. He gave no details, but the agriculture ministry said a week ago that...
UPDATE 1-India's rice curbs to lift prices, stoke food inflation worries
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally in rival wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation. Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders...
UPDATE 2-India imposes duty on rice exports; could fuel food inflation
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and...
UPDATE 2-Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin's gripes over grain exports
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries. The grain-export agreement aimed to avert...
UPDATE 2-India curbed rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
UPDATE 1-EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that mostly benefited one company, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in June lifted tariffs to help...
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
U.S. says no disruption to Russian food, fertilizer exports
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian food and fertilizer exports are "completely in line, or maybe even going up, from its patterns from 2012" and Moscow's complaints that its shipments are being hindered by sanctions are misinformation, said a senior U.S. official on Friday. "We're seeing no disruption in Russia's...
IMF MD says hope India will relax food export restrictions -CNBC-TV18
Sept 9 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hopes India will relax restrictions on food exports when its domestic production improves, she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 aired on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
South Africa lifts nationwide ban on movement of cattle
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa will lift a nationwide ban on the movement of cattle imposed for 21 days in a bid to limit the spread of foot and mouth disease, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Jason Neely)
Ukraine's grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 48.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 5.291 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
ASIA RICE-India rates anchor near one-year peak on strong demand
* India export prices at $379-$387/tonne this week. * Dhaka plans rice import of around 1.2 million tonnes - official. * Thailand's rice prices up slightly to $416-$420/tonne. Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India held firm near their highest level in more than a year this week as demand from neighbouring Bangladesh remained strong, while supply concerns and an uptick in demand buoyed rates in Thailand.
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
U.S. working with U.N. on Russia food, fertilizer export complaints
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The United...
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for third weekly gain on India rice curbs, supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, poised for a third straight weekly gain as India's move to reduce rice exports and talks about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian grain shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Russia threatens to stop exporting energy to Europe; Ukraine claims advances...
