Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UN chief appeals for "massive" help for flooded Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to the world for massive help for Pakistan on Friday as he arrived to support its response to a flood disaster that both he and the government have blamed on climate change. Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in...
Shehbaz Sharif
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India's rice curbs to lift prices, stoke food inflation worries

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally in rival wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation. Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-India imposes duty on rice exports; could fuel food inflation

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin's gripes over grain exports

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries. The grain-export agreement aimed to avert...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-India curbed rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
Agriculture Online

U.S. says no disruption to Russian food, fertilizer exports

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian food and fertilizer exports are "completely in line, or maybe even going up, from its patterns from 2012" and Moscow's complaints that its shipments are being hindered by sanctions are misinformation, said a senior U.S. official on Friday. "We're seeing no disruption in Russia's...
Agriculture Online

IMF MD says hope India will relax food export restrictions -CNBC-TV18

Sept 9 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hopes India will relax restrictions on food exports when its domestic production improves, she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 aired on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
Agriculture Online

South Africa lifts nationwide ban on movement of cattle

CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Africa will lift a nationwide ban on the movement of cattle imposed for 21 days in a bid to limit the spread of foot and mouth disease, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23, says ministry

KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 48.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 5.291 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-India rates anchor near one-year peak on strong demand

* India export prices at $379-$387/tonne this week. * Dhaka plans rice import of around 1.2 million tonnes - official. * Thailand's rice prices up slightly to $416-$420/tonne. Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India held firm near their highest level in more than a year this week as demand from neighbouring Bangladesh remained strong, while supply concerns and an uptick in demand buoyed rates in Thailand.
Agriculture Online

India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
Agriculture Online

U.S. working with U.N. on Russia food, fertilizer export complaints

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is working with the United Nations to address Russian complaints that sanctions are hindering its food and fertilizer shipments, even though there has been no disruption to Moscow's exports of the commodities, a senior U.S. official said on Friday. The United...
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Russia threatens to stop exporting energy to Europe; Ukraine claims advances...
