Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is reportedly one of a dozen Trump affiliates to receive a federal grand jury subpoena this week in an investigation into one of the former president’s super PACs. The Justice Department is looking for information related to the fundraising and expenditures of the Save America PAC, founded just days after Trump lost the 2020 election. Trump and his affiliates encouraged people to donate to the PAC, likening it to an election defense fund, by aggressively claiming that the election was stolen. The PAC has accrued over $103 million in contributions since it was established, according to OpenSecrets. According to a CNN analysis of the subpoena’s language, the department may be investigating whether the PAC knowingly defrauded people by advertising a stolen election when they knew those claims to be baseless and false. Read it at The New York Times

