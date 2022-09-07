Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
GRAINS-Wheat dips from two-month high; soybeans, corn gain
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, after climbing to their highest in almost two months in the last session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans and corn edged higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract of the...
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
GRAINS-Wheat firm, set for 3rd weekly gain on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, rising for four out of five sessions and eyeing a third straight weekly gain, as talks about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; soy, corn also weak
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, settling back from a sharp rally a day earlier as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal against prospects of a slowing global economy, traders said. Corn futures also were weaker despite growing concerns about a...
FX incentive spurs Argentina soy sales to 3.1 million tonnes
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean farmers sold 3.1 million tonnes of soy beans between Monday and Wednesday, nearly five times more than last week, after the government introduced new foreign exchange incentives, according to the country's main Rosario grain exchange. Farmers in Argentina, the world's top exporter...
CBOT soybeans touch one-month low, end firm as market awaits USDA data
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures traded on either side of the prior day's close on Thursday and ended mostly firm as traders took positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report due on Monday, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November contract ended 2-1/2 cents higher at $13.86 a bushel. * November futures touched a one-month low during the session as signs of weakening global demand and expectations for a big U.S. crop hung over the market. The contract hit overhead technical resistance at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT December soyoil was up 1.13 cents at 63.23 cents per lb. CBOT December soymeal ended down $5.60 at $405.90 a ton. * Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to lower soybean production in a monthly report on Monday. The average trade estimate forecast a 35-million-bushel drop from the agency's August outlook, to 4.496 billion bushels. * Brazil's 2021/22 total soybean crop is seen at 125.552 million tonnes, according to agriculture agency CONAB, up from the previous forecast of 124.048 million tonnes, but down from the previous year's harvest of 139.385 million tonnes. Soybean exports are estimated at 77.19 million tonnes, up from CONAB's previous estimate of 75.232 million tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume;)
U.S. wheat futures drop in profit-taking setback
CHICAGO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures retreated on Thursday on profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session and the market assessed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal against prospects of a slowing global economy. * The United States sees no indication that a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal is unraveling, the White House said on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin triggered fears that Russia could withdraw support. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract fell 15-1/4 cents to settle at $8.29 a bushel after rising to a near-two-month peak on Wednesday. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures dropped 8-1/2 cents to $8.93 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was down 1-3/4 cents at $8.98-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
UPDATE 3-India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
* Poor monsoon affects India's rice planting in key states. * Non-basmati white rice exports would attract 20% duty. * Buyers could shift to rival suppliers Thailand, Vietnam. * Rice prices to jump as India has 40% of world market. * India bans 100% broken rice from Sept. 9 (Adds...
India's rice curbs to lift Asian prices, stoke food inflation worries
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally rival in wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation. Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders...
Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin mooted on Wednesday reopening a U.N.-brokered deal for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea saying that Moscow and the developing world had been "cheated". The agreement reached in July, creating a protected sea transit corridor, was designed to alleviate global...
UPDATE 1-India restricted rice exports after rise in shipments lifts local prices
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 16-17 cents, wheat up 11-12 cents, corn up 4-5 cents
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 11 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat climbed overnight on fears about...
U.S. wheat futures rally on technical buying, Ukraine export concern
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday in a technical and speculative-buying bounce from a sharp drop in the prior session as the U.S. dollar eased, equities gained and the market assessed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal. * Grain traders also took positions ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop supply-and-demand report due on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract jumped 40-1/2 cents to settle at $8.69-1/2 a bushel after coming within a penny of a two-month high posted on Wednesday. * CBOT December wheat gained 7.2% in the week, the contract's third straight weekly advance. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 36-1/4 cents to $9.29-1/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 29-1/4 cents at $9.27-1/2 a bushel. * President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan plan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticized, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week, the Kremlin said. * Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
ASIA RICE-India rates anchor near one-year peak on strong demand
* India export prices at $379-$387/tonne this week. * Dhaka plans rice import of around 1.2 million tonnes - official. * Thailand's rice prices up slightly to $416-$420/tonne. Sept 8 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from India held firm near their highest level in more than a year this week as demand from neighbouring Bangladesh remained strong, while supply concerns and an uptick in demand buoyed rates in Thailand.
Wheat rises, set for third weekly gain; soy, corn up
* India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation * Uncertainty about Ukrainian grain exports raises concerns (Adds detail, quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, poised for a third straight weekly gain as India's move to reduce rice exports and uncertainty about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian grain shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses on expectations of a record U.S. crop and higher South American planting. "India's decision on rice is going to have inflationary impact and lift prices of wheat and corn as well," said one Sydney-based agricultural analyst. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.7% to $8.34 a bushel, as of 1154 GMT. The market, which climbed to its highest in almost two months this week, has gained some 3% this week. Soybeans gained 0.8% on Friday at 13.07-1/4 but dropped around 1.6% this week, while corn was up 0.4% to 6.71-1/4, recording a rise of around 1% this week. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice on Thursday as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. Wheat markets strengthened by uncertainty over a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. This comes after President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. However, the White House said Thursday there was no indication the deal was unravelling. "The market hates nothing more than uncertainty and that's certainly the case for the moment," a French trader said. French consultancy Agritel noted that although large volumes of grain have had left Ukrainian ports since the corridor was set up, silos were far from being able to absorb the upcoming 2022 harvest. Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, adding to the impact caused by drought seen in recent months. For soybeans, the United States is on track for a record crop, while farmers are expected to boost planting in Brazil. Prices at 1154 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 835,00 6,00 0,72 CBOT corn 671,25 2,75 0,41 CBOT soy 1397,25 11,25 0,81 Paris wheat 325,75 0,50 0,15 Paris maize 320,75 0,75 0,23 Paris rapeseed 599,75 -0,25 -0,04 WTI crude oil 85,19 1,65 1,98 Euro/dlr 1,0047 0,01 0,53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Evans)
UPDATE 1-EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that mostly benefited one company, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in June lifted tariffs to help...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat rally ahead of USDA report next week
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Friday, lifted by technical buying and short covering along with spillover support from higher equities and energy markets. Wheat and corn drew additional support from a weaker dollar and concerns about continued grain shipments from Ukraine amid...
UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia to export 30 mln tonnes of grain in 2022, can increase to 50 mln
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would export 30 million tonnes of grain by the end of the year, and was ready to increase this volume to 50 million tonnes. He gave no details, but the agriculture ministry said a week ago that...
