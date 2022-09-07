Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin's gripes over grain exports
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries. The July grain deal aimed to...
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
GRAINS-Wheat holds firm as Ukrainian supply, economy risks weighed
* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian comments * Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Thursday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as investors weighed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal and braced for a European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike. Corn eased, while soybeans ticked up, as the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday put the focus on macro-economic risks. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% to $8.49-3/4 a bushel at 1144 GMT, after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at $8.73-1/2. Wheat markets jumped on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin said Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a U.N.-brokered Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms to limit the countries that can receive shipments. "The wheat market is, naturally, sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as in this case, it will be 'narrowed'," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wheat futures had been curbed in recent weeks by an increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian supplies. Recession fears, as central banks raise interest rates to tackle inflation, remained a brake on grain prices by threatening to curb demand. "Grain markets got a boost from Putin's Ukraine export corridor threats yesterday, but most other agriculture markets are pinned lower by the bearish macro mood," Peak Trading Research said in a note. CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $6.70 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.5% at $13.90-1/2 a bushel. Attention on grain markets was also turning towards next Monday's monthly supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will include updated U.S. corn and soybean harvest forecasts. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 849.00 4.75 0.56 770.75 10.15 CBOT corn 670.00 -1.00 -0.15 593.25 12.94 CBOT soy 1390.50 7.00 0.51 1339.25 3.83 Paris wheat 321.00 -5.25 -1.61 276.75 15.99 Paris maize 321.00 -2.50 -0.77 226.00 42.04 Paris rape 601.50 -7.75 -1.27 754.00 -20.23 WTI crude oil 82.24 0.30 0.37 75.21 9.35 Euro/dlr 1.00 0.00 0.24 1.1368 -11.83 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singaiore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
UPDATE 1-Putin expects to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it expected President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week. Putin said on Wednesday that Russia...
Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin mooted on Wednesday reopening a U.N.-brokered deal for Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea saying that Moscow and the developing world had been "cheated". The agreement reached in July, creating a protected sea transit corridor, was designed to alleviate global...
UPDATE 2-India imposes duty on rice exports; could fuel food inflation
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. India exports rice to more than 150 countries, and...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan to urge Russia to sends goods through Black Sea corridor - media
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will urge Moscow to send goods though a U.N.-backed Black Sea corridor when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, broadcaster Haberturk said on Friday, seeking to keep Russia engaged in the arrangement. The export corridor aims to avert a...
3 Big Things Today, September 8, 2022
Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading amid continued concerns about an agreement allowing ships loaded with grain from Ukrainian ports. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that he was considering canceling the deal, accusing Ukraine of sending its agricultural products to wealthy European countries rather than where they're needed most.
Russia says Ukraine grain deal is being fulfilled badly
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea is being fulfilled "badly" and its extension will depend on how it is implemented, RIA reported. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the deal, which was...
UPDATE 1-EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that mostly benefited one company, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in June lifted tariffs to help...
Ukraine's grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23, says ministry
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down 48.6% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 5.291 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
U.S. wheat futures rally on technical buying, Ukraine export concern
CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday in a technical and speculative-buying bounce from a sharp drop in the prior session as the U.S. dollar eased, equities gained and the market assessed Russian criticism of a Ukrainian grain export deal. * Grain traders also took positions ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop supply-and-demand report due on Monday. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract jumped 40-1/2 cents to settle at $8.69-1/2 a bushel after coming within a penny of a two-month high posted on Wednesday. * CBOT December wheat gained 7.2% in the week, the contract's third straight weekly advance. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 36-1/4 cents to $9.29-1/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 29-1/4 cents at $9.27-1/2 a bushel. * President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan plan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticized, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week, the Kremlin said. * Frosts recorded in the last two weeks in Argentina have caused some damage to the South American country's 2022/23 wheat crop, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler)
U.S. says no disruption to Russian food, fertilizer exports
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian food and fertilizer exports are "completely in line, or maybe even going up, from its patterns from 2012" and Moscow's complaints that its shipments are being hindered by sanctions are misinformation, said a senior U.S. official on Friday. "We're seeing no disruption in Russia's...
IMF MD says hope India will relax food export restrictions -CNBC-TV18
Sept 9 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva hopes India will relax restrictions on food exports when its domestic production improves, she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 aired on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely) © Copyright Thomson Reuters...
India restricted rice exports as rising shipments lift local prices-govt official
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India restricted rice exports after shipments jumped sharply in the past few months and amid concerns over the new season crop because of below-average rainfall in four key producing states, a top government official said on Friday. India banned exports of broken rice and...
As S.Korea moves to expand nuclear power, disquiet grows among nearby residents
* Plans to boost nuclear energy puts nearby residents on edge. * Govt aiming to bolster energy security, meet climate goals. * Nuclear experts say clustered reactors pose no safety risks. * Nuclear option to benefit Korea's globe-trotting firms, they say. * Nuclear share of power mix targeted at 33%...
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for third weekly gain on India rice curbs, supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, poised for a third straight weekly gain as India's move to reduce rice exports and talks about Russia's restrictions on Ukrainian grain shipments underpinned the market. Soybeans rose, although the market is on track for a second week of losses...
India's rice curbs to lift Asian prices, stoke food inflation worries
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally rival in wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation. Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders...
