ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peiter Zatko
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in September

Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Twitter's lawyers say Elon Musk wanted out of the deal because of 'World War 3,' not bots

The whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former head of security is already complicating the company’s legal battle with Elon Musk. Lawyers representing Musk and Twitter met in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether the claims made by Pieter “Mudge” Zatko can be added to Elon Musk’s legal case to get out of his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Newell Brands Lrb#Sharpie#Yankee Candle#Devops Platform#Cnbc
Reuters

T-Mobile announces $14 billion share buyback

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) on Thursday announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year, as it seeks to reward shareholders after faring better than rivals.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday

Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Benzinga

Why Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Smith & Wesson said fiscal first-quarter revenue decreased 69.3% year-over-year to $84.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $129.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 34 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why This Analyst Maintains Kraft Heinz As A Top Pick

Mizuho analyst John J. Baumgartner reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a price target of $48.00. The analyst said that the market jitters about food industry pricing and tighter consumer budgets moderating demand at a faster rate are causes for investor concerns. Baumgartner...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks You'll Never Regret Buying

While concerns over the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the stock market under pressure, some analysts expect the market to rebound later this year and into 2023, following the trend...
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy