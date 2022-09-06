Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO