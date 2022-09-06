Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
Stock Splits Led To Big Gains In Tesla And Apple, But Amazon Stock Has Underperformed: Will The E-Commerce Giant Try A Spinoff Next?
Amazon shares are down more than 10% since the company announced a 20-for-1 split in March. Josh Brown says Amazon stock could jump 20% if the e-commerce company were to spin off Amazon Web Services. Stock splits have become increasingly popular among mega-cap companies with lofty share prices as splits...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy in September
Target's foreseeable future should be much healthier than its recent past. Tobacco isn't the growth industry it used to be, but there is more than enough business to maintain Altria's dividend. Snap's cost-cutting and ramped-up focus on its core business could readily reverse the stock's weakness seen during the past...
AOL Corp
Twitter's lawyers say Elon Musk wanted out of the deal because of 'World War 3,' not bots
The whistleblower complaint from Twitter’s former head of security is already complicating the company’s legal battle with Elon Musk. Lawyers representing Musk and Twitter met in court Tuesday for a hearing that will determine whether the claims made by Pieter “Mudge” Zatko can be added to Elon Musk’s legal case to get out of his $44 billion commitment to buy Twitter.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?
These former tech rivals are on divergent paths to success, but one is the better buy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
T-Mobile announces $14 billion share buyback
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) on Thursday announced a $14 billion share buyback program that will run till September next year, as it seeks to reward shareholders after faring better than rivals.
Motley Fool
Why Lowe's Stock Was Crushing the Market on Wednesday
Investors took a bullish new analyst note on the home improvement retail segment to heart. Both Lowe's and archrival Home Depot saw a pop as a result. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Publix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results; Todd Jones Comments
We are reporting on yet another sales gain in the retail sector as Publix recently revealed its second quarter 2022 financial results. The newly released report unveiled that sales from the three months ended June 25, saw a 9.3 percent increase from $11.8 billion in 2021 to $12.8 billion in 2022. This represents a $1.1 billion boost in sales for the retail chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
ChargePoint, Impinj, and Tenable are all hidden gems in the tech sector.
Why Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Is Sliding After Hours
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Smith & Wesson said fiscal first-quarter revenue decreased 69.3% year-over-year to $84.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $129.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed average analyst estimates of 34 cents per share.
3 Reasons Warren Buffett Loves Apple Stock
The Oracle of Omaha can't get enough of the tech behemoth. For good reasons, too.
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Coca-Cola a Buy?
The beverage giant's share price has held up well during this bear market -- but can it generate market-beating returns over the long term?
Here's Why This Analyst Maintains Kraft Heinz As A Top Pick
Mizuho analyst John J. Baumgartner reiterated the Buy rating on the shares of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a price target of $48.00. The analyst said that the market jitters about food industry pricing and tighter consumer budgets moderating demand at a faster rate are causes for investor concerns. Baumgartner...
3 Stocks You'll Never Regret Buying
While concerns over the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the stock market under pressure, some analysts expect the market to rebound later this year and into 2023, following the trend...
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
Stocks Higher, Britain Mourns, Apple, Tesla, Kroger, DocuSign in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, September 9:. U.S. equity futures traded firmly higher Friday, while the dollar retreated and Treasury bond yields held steady, as investors drew comfort from both the certainty of Fed rate hikes and the prospects of a soft landing for the world's biggest economy.
Comments / 0