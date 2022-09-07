ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 48 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .227 batting average with a...
Kevin Plawecki starting for Boston on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Plawecki is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Plawecki for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3...
Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph. Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all.
Triston Casas not in Boston's lineup on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Triston Casas is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Casas is being replaced at first base by Christian Arroyo versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. In 20 plate appearances this season, Casas has a .111 batting average with a .478 OPS, 1 home...
Dillon Tate
Jorge Mateo
Austin Voth
Cubs Hall of Fame unveils honors for Pat Hughes, José Cardenal, Buck O'Neil

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at Wrigley Field Saturday, as the Cubs celebrated their new Cubs Hall of Fame Class.The class included longtime play-by-play man Pat Hughes, outfielder José Cardenal, and the late first baseman Buck O'Neil. They were honored plaques in the left field bleacher concourse.Hughes talked about what this honor means to him."It's an unbelievable honor – one that I will cherish for the rest of my life – and I want to thank everyone for being here. I congratulate José Cardenal," Hughes said. "To be bracketed with Harry Carry and Jack Brickhouse in the long, storied history of the Cubs, I must have been doing something right, so it's very special."
Baltimore's Austin Hays in left field on Friday evening

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays will take over left field after Kyle Stowers was shifted to right, Anthony Santander was named Friday's designated hitter, Gunnar Henderson was moved to shortstop, and Jorge Mateo was rested. In a matchup...
Christian Arroyo sent to Boston's bench on Friday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo will take a seat after Rafael Devers was picked as Friday's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 195 batted balls this season, Arroyo has produced a 6.7% barrel rate and a .333...
Gunnar Henderson's 2-run single caps Orioles' rally past Red Sox

Gunnar Henderson's two-run single in the sixth inning lifted the Baltimore Orioles past the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Friday night. Henderson added a double and Cedric Mullins had three hits for the Orioles (73-65), who rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Xander Bogaerts had three hits including a...
