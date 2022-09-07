Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com
Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.
Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony
Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
peninsulachronicle.com
Brent And Becky’s Bulbs In Gloucester Buys Neighboring Venue
GLOUCESTER – When Becky Heath, co-owner of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, learned the venue that is home to the Flat Iron Crossroads non-profit organization was for sale, she grew concerned. It is across the street from her and her husband’s business, and the two have attended many events...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
nbcboston.com
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Watertown News
New Restaurant Serving Poke Bowl & Burritos Opens in Watertown
Watertown added another eatery to the local restaurant scene this week, featuring Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos. See the announcement provided by Pokeworks:. On Sept. 8, Boston neighborhood foodies lined up to celebrate the grand opening of Pokeworks, the nation’s leading premium fast-casual poke destination. Opened by local entrepreneur Mandy Li, the new spot is located in the Arsenal Yards smart growth development at 109 Bond Square, and will offer a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos with a customizable menu and convenient online ordering options for pickup or delivery via web or loyalty app.
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Watertown News
Watertown Attorney Included in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch
Alexandra N. Mansfield, of Watertown, was included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Intellectual Property. This is her second year being recognized. Mansfield is an associate in Mirick...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
huntnewsnu.com
Rising second-years face difficulties in housing selection process
After Northeastern admitted nearly 1,000 more students than usual in 2021, the rising sophomore class is facing a shortage of apartment-style housing. When students apply for on-campus housing, Northeastern assigns them a random lottery number that determines what order they choose housing — the lower the number, the earlier they get to pick housing and, theoretically, the better choices are available. This year, in order to ensure that all second-years are placed in university housing, even some students with low lottery numbers have been placed in suite or traditional dorm style housing, including in halls that were designated as first-year residencies last year, like International Village, or IV, and Kennedy Hall.
Water main break leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A water main break has left a massive crater in the middle of a street in Boston. The break sent a river of water gushing A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have closed the area to...
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
