Milton, MA

bostonagentmagazine.com

Worcester, Springfield named among hottest real estate markets in the U.S.

Two Massachusetts communities made the top 10 list of the hottest markets in the country last month. Realtor.com’s latest report found that while last year buyers were moving away from expensive coastal cities and looking at less-expensive homes in lesser-known communities further inland, this year buyers are looking at one thing and one thing only — “are homes there a bargain?”
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony

Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
peninsulachronicle.com

Brent And Becky’s Bulbs In Gloucester Buys Neighboring Venue

GLOUCESTER – When Becky Heath, co-owner of Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, learned the venue that is home to the Flat Iron Crossroads non-profit organization was for sale, she grew concerned. It is across the street from her and her husband’s business, and the two have attended many events...
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving

When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Watertown News

New Restaurant Serving Poke Bowl & Burritos Opens in Watertown

Watertown added another eatery to the local restaurant scene this week, featuring Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos. See the announcement provided by Pokeworks:. On Sept. 8, Boston neighborhood foodies lined up to celebrate the grand opening of Pokeworks, the nation’s leading premium fast-casual poke destination. Opened by local entrepreneur Mandy Li, the new spot is located in the Arsenal Yards smart growth development at 109 Bond Square, and will offer a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and burritos with a customizable menu and convenient online ordering options for pickup or delivery via web or loyalty app.
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Attorney Included in 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Alexandra N. Mansfield, of Watertown, was included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, and Litigation – Intellectual Property. This is her second year being recognized. Mansfield is an associate in Mirick...
WATERTOWN, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Rising second-years face difficulties in housing selection process

After Northeastern admitted nearly 1,000 more students than usual in 2021, the rising sophomore class is facing a shortage of apartment-style housing. When students apply for on-campus housing, Northeastern assigns them a random lottery number that determines what order they choose housing — the lower the number, the earlier they get to pick housing and, theoretically, the better choices are available. This year, in order to ensure that all second-years are placed in university housing, even some students with low lottery numbers have been placed in suite or traditional dorm style housing, including in halls that were designated as first-year residencies last year, like International Village, or IV, and Kennedy Hall.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

