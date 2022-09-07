Read full article on original website
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
2 pregnant women among 4 shot outside Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say two pregnant women were among four people who were shot late Friday night outside a bar, with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries. Officers responded shortly before midnight to the reports of the shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North in...
Minneapolis Man Charged With Triple Homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
4 shot, including 2 pregnant victims, outside north Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two of the four victims in a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar on Friday were pregnant, Minneapolis police say.Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street North shortly before midnight.A 17-year-old pregnant girl and a man in his 30s had life-threatening injuries. A different man in his 30s and another pregnant woman in her 20s had non-life threatening injuries.Police say that the gunfire possibly came from a vehicle outside the business.Friday night's shooting comes after a string of shootings on Thursday that left seven people hurt and two dead, including a 16-year-old. Cedric Alexander, the city's new public safety commissioner, echoed calls from community members demanding businesses that serve as crime hot spots "do something better."
Violent night in Minneapolis: 2 dead, 7 wounded in shootings
A bloody night in Minneapolis as gunfire in three separate incidents left two people dead, including a 16-year-old boy, and seven others injured. The first incident happened just after 8:15 p.m., with the 16-year-old boy found lying in a parking lot in the area of Knox and Plymouth avenues. The boy was in critical condition from gunshot wounds and died after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
"These are our babies. I'm tired of funerals": 9 shot within 5 hours, 2 fatally
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a violent night in Minneapolis, where nine people were shot within five hours of each other. Two of the victims died.Two of the shootings happened on the north side and the last shooting happened outside a bar on Washington Avenue.A shotspotter and 911 calls alerted police to the first shooting, which happened just after 8:00 Thursday night. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, lying in a parking lot near Knox and Plymouth Avenues. The teenager was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries."This is a tragic loss of a 16-year-old young...
Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents
(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside.
Shakopee police calls, Aug. 29-Sept. 5
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 29-Sept. 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Aug. 31:...
Man shot 9 times in NE Minneapolis near popular restaurants Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is in critical condition Wednesday after being shot nine times in a popular area of Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. on the 600 Block of 23rd Avenue NE.
Isanti man gets life in prison for 1993 murder
(Minneapolis MN-) An Isanti hockey dad convicted in a cold-case murder was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning. 56-year-old Jerry Westrom was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing Jeanie Childs in 1993. Childs was 35 at the time she was killed. Her body was found in a South Minneapolis apartment. The case remained unsolved until 2018 when a genealogist gave Westrom’s name to police as a person who shared traits with the unknown profile developed at the crime scene.Westrom is required to serve at least 30 years in prison before the possibility of parole. Westrom's attorney says he'll appeal the conviction.
Commissioner to businesses serving as crime hot spots: "Do something better"
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander's one-month anniversary on the job was perhaps the deadliest day he's seen so far. Gunmen shot nine people in the span of just five hours. Two of those people died, including a 16-year-old. On Friday, Alexander spoke with WCCO on the issue. "We have some serious issues in our community, particularly with young people and violence," he said. "I happened to be in the (Police) Homicide Department earlier today and let me tell you – those guys are all over it, but you know, the cases keep coming."On Friday morning, community activists rallied...
How the police are defunding Minneapolis
Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
Woman shot in head outside Minneapolis smoke shop, witnesses say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman was hurt after a witness said she was shot in the head outside the Loon Smoke Shop in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at 4:07 p.m. near Lyndale Avenue South and 25th Street West, where they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police make arrest in triple homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the man wanted in a quintuple shooting last weekend that left three people dead in St. Paul has been arrested in Chicago. St. Paul police say the 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning. Officers say the arrest came with coordination between the police department and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.
Police: Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 3 in St. Paul
St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges. Two other people were wounded in the...
DNA evidence on napkin leads to suspect in 1993 cold case murder of woman stabbed 65 times
DNA solves cold case killing of woman stabbed 65 times
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
