Commodities & Future

Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com

Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity

As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions

Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Trading Platform Enclave Seeks to Encourage Safer Markets Through Dark Pools

Named Enclave Cross, the new platform from Enclave aims to allow crypto trading without any information leakage, slippage or front-running. The product is an over-the-counter (OTC) dark pool that services institutional clients, and will include know-your-customer (KYC) protocol. The platform currently supports trading of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Avalanche’s AVAX, and Circle’s USD coin (USDC), with more to be added.
investing.com

What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday

The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
financefeeds.com

BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading

Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
TheStreet

Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End

Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
financefeeds.com

Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets

Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
blockworks.co

Crypto Platform Launches ‘Dark Pool’ Citing Growing Institutional Interest

Enclave Markets to allow crypto traders to make block trades off-chain to minimize market impact. Crypto marketplace Enclave Markets is preparing to allow its whitelisted users to trade blocks of digital assets privately, echoing dark pool trading. The platform’s Enclave Cross, still in beta, allows crypto traders to make block...
