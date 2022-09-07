Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity
As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
Bitcoin falls below critical $19,000 mark as September woes pile up
Bitcoin’s brief summer rally is over, with the crypto falling back below the $19,000 support level on Wednesday. Bitcoin fell as low as $18,500 late Tuesday as the original cryptocurrency confronted a series of headwinds that have driven it to its lowest price in nearly two years. The currency...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum and Hedera – Three Cryptocurrencies Aiming to make Multi-millions
Crypto experts are constantly pointing to how decentralized finance represents a paradigm shift in global financial systems. Decentralized finance represents a method of creating open, transparent, and trustless financial apps. Ethereum (ETH) and Hedera (HBAR), in particular, are at the forefront of the DeFi movement. Ethereum has a large developer,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Platform Enclave Seeks to Encourage Safer Markets Through Dark Pools
Named Enclave Cross, the new platform from Enclave aims to allow crypto trading without any information leakage, slippage or front-running. The product is an over-the-counter (OTC) dark pool that services institutional clients, and will include know-your-customer (KYC) protocol. The platform currently supports trading of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Avalanche’s AVAX, and Circle’s USD coin (USDC), with more to be added.
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
financefeeds.com
BingX introduces zero-fee policy on crypto spot trading
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform BingX said it is eliminating fees on spot trading for all customers. The move announced Thursday by BingX effectively allows customers to open maker, taker, and grid robot transactions without paying spot trading fees. Effective September 7, BingX users are able to enjoy a zero-fee policy on multiple trading pairs for the spot market. The new feature would run indefinitely until further official notice is announced by BingX.
Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Slightly Higher as Market Share Shrinks
You know things are bad when Jimmy Fallon is mocking you. During his Sept. 7 monologue, the "Tonight Show" host poked fun at the recent cryptocurrency price slide with a bogus ad for a product called "Crypto-Bismol," a nod to the upset stomach medication Pepto-Bismol. (PG) "Are you suffering from...
Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End
Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
financefeeds.com
Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets
Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
blockworks.co
Crypto Platform Launches ‘Dark Pool’ Citing Growing Institutional Interest
Enclave Markets to allow crypto traders to make block trades off-chain to minimize market impact. Crypto marketplace Enclave Markets is preparing to allow its whitelisted users to trade blocks of digital assets privately, echoing dark pool trading. The platform’s Enclave Cross, still in beta, allows crypto traders to make block...
