Ames, IA

kiwaradio.com

Iowa OC Brian Ferentz addresses struggling offense

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he was surprised and disappointed by the dismal performance by the Hawkeye offense in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Iowa managed only 166 yards of offense and one field goal while also turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Spencer Petras has received...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Stopped By Regals on the Road

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team had their first setback in 2022, falling to Iowa City Regina at Regal Field Friday 35-7. Mid-Prairie turned Regina over on their first series with a Collin Miller interception that he returned to the Regal 37. It was the first of two picks for the Golden Hawk secondary on the night. Mid-Prairie was turned away by the Regina defense after the takeaway, and then the Regals scored their second time with the ball as Gentry Dumont hung in, took the hit, and delivered a 40-yard touchdown to Jackson Naeve on a post to make it 7-0 Regals in the first. The two offenses then traded interceptions, the second one for the Mid-Prairie “D” came from Cain Brown. After a Regina defensive stop following the Brown pick, The Regals doubled their lead when Dumont went Steven Liu who broke tackles on the near sideline and streaked 40 yards for the score to make it 14-0. The Hawks had their most successful drive of the night right before half, marching 19 plays, covering 79 yards, nine of those plays to Braden Hartley, before an interception in the end zone by Naeve on fourth down stopped the threat leaving the game 14-0 home team at half.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?

Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Rain moving into Central Iowa this morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — We've already reached our high temperature for the day at midnight thanks to a cold front passing through the state late last evening. The rain is lagging behind the surface cold front passage this time around as the primary trough to trigger the rain is located well to our west. There are a few embedded lightning strikes within this activity, but overall instability is limited and there shouldn't be much in the way of actual thunderstorms.
IOWA STATE
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
MAYNARD, IA
KIMT

Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash

OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
JONES COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Four COVID-19 Related deaths In Area

Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from August 31st to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death, as did Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Jones County in Iowa, reported two additional deaths. There were six people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of two from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. It was low in Clayton and Delaware counties in Iowa, as well as Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
B100

Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish

Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids

As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week

Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App

It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwbg.com

Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
